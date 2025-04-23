Jennifer Love Hewitt had Hollywood wrapped around her finger in the 90s, and continues to have everyone around the globe enamoured with her – but no one can compete with the love from her husband Brian Hallisay and three children.

The now 46-year-old American actress has truly sent fans into a spiral by making an iconic return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

(Credit: Sony)

Since her role as Julie in the 1997 and 1998 film, Jennifer has starred in various films and tv shows including Heartbreakers, 9-1-1, Ghost Whisperer and The Client List.

But what has Jennifer Love Hewitt been doing away from the camera?

Brian, also 46, has starred in Revenge, Privileged, American Sniper, Hostel: Part III, and worked alongside Jennifer in The Holiday Junkie (2024).

Jennifer met her now husband, Brian while shooting an unaired pilot for Love Bites. Later, they reconnected on The Client List which aired in 2012.

While The Client List was cancelled after two seasons, their love had well and truly blossomed by this stage with Jennifer walking down the aisle on November 20, 2013.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life,” she recalled with PEOPLE of the first time they met.

“I said to my manager and friend at the time: ‘I’m going to marry that man, and I’m going to have his children.’”

Mere days later, Jennifer and Brian welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Autumn James on November 26, 2013.

Their family expanded on June 25, 2015 with the arrival of their son, Atticus James.

(Credit: Instagram)

Their third child, son Aiden James came a few years later on September 9, 2021. At the time of Aiden’s birth, Atticus and Autumn were asking for a sibling “off and on for a year,” she revealed to PEOPLE.

In 2023, Jennifer paid tribute to the loving father of her three children.

“This one. I knew I loved him as a person, best friend and husband. But then to see him as a father it grew so much deeper,” she wrote.

“Three times I have watched him truly give all to our babies. We love you so much! Happy Father’s Day! ❤️”

November 2025 will mark their twelfth year of marriage. But in 2023, Jennifer and Brian celebrated their tenth anniversary, with the actress sharing her love on Instagram.

Jennifer and Brian in 9-1-1. (Credit: Getty)

“I knew the moment we met that my life would be better with you in it. And the last ten years have been more than I could’ve ever dreamed,” she wrote.

“Our beautiful kids and family that is truly my everything. Our adventures, tears, hard times, great times and simple days where not much happens at all. It’s my perfect dream because it’s with you.

“It’s has always been you my love. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring us.”

