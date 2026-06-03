I use a wheelchair, but I can still work out

Amber Sargent, 36, shares her story below…

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Lowering myself from my wheelchair, I commando crawled into the kitchen.

Next, I engaged my core muscles and rolled sideways into the living room.

“Freedom!” I shouted.

It was 1995 and I was six years old.

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Back then, I hated being in my chair.

I was one of six children and our mum, Shayna, raised us on her own.

She told me that when I was in the womb, my umbilical cord had wrapped tightly around my arms and legs, stopping my muscles from developing properly.

My condition wasn’t progressive, but it wouldn’t improve either.

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“Doctors said your life was over before it started,” Mum once recalled.

“But I knew you’d be a fighter.”

I learned early on that if I wanted something, I’d have to figure it out myself.

Read more: I am a daredevil who uses a wheelchair

When I was two years old, Mum found me on the lounge drinking a bottle of milk I’d somehow grabbed on my own.

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“That’s when I knew you’d be just fine,” she laughed.

By the time I was six, I was fiercely independent, even though the muscles in my arms and legs remained underdeveloped.

I used an electric wheelchair outside and when I was at home I loved to crawl and roll.

When I played tag with my siblings, I could often roll faster than they could run.

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At school, I had help from a support worker with writing and using the bathroom, but I never felt self-conscious.

Living in a small town meant everyone knew me and accepted my differences.

At 12, I overheard a disability case worker talking to Mum.

“What will Amber do after high school?” she asked.

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“I don’t know,” Mum hesitated. “I figure she’ll just live at home with me.”

Mum didn’t mean any harm, but I wanted a life where I could stand – well, roll – on my own.

From then on, I took my studies seriously, determined to claim my independence.

At 18, I left my hometown to study rehabilitation services at uni and moved into a dorm on campus.

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It was exciting and terrifying all at once.

A few months in, I met Kyle, 19, who also used a wheelchair, while we were waiting for a lift in the dorms.

Me and Kyle.

“It’s a walker’s world here, huh?” he joked.

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“If I had a dollar for every time I could use my feet, I’d have no money,” I quipped back with a grin.

We both cracked up, and from that moment, we were inseparable.

Kyle lived with muscular dystrophy, a degenerative condition that gradually weakened his muscles.

We swapped stories about the ridiculous things people had said to us over the years.

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“One guy told me I was just too lazy to walk,” Kyle winced.

“I’ve heard that, too,” I replied.

“I guess we’re both just too lazy then,” he chuckled.

Our friendship soon turned into romance.

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We realised that the degrees we were studying weren’t right for us.

After both dropping out, we moved into an accessible home together.

I went on to study business administration, and Kyle and I continued to laugh off ignorance and gently educate people about disability where we could.

In 2024, I took up rolling again to regain fitness.

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I trained both inside and on the footpath in front of our home.

Passers-by were always encouraging.

“Don’t get too dizzy!” one dog walker chuckled.

Dizziness was an issue, but I learned to look at one spot while rolling and take breaks between sets.

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Though Kyle couldn’t roll himself, he was always encouraging me.

He posted a video of me rolling on our social media, @toolazy2walk and it racked up over a million views!

Some people cheered me on while others compared me to loose objects in the back of a car.

It stung, but instead of letting negativity stop me, I used the attention as a way to further educate people.

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We posted more light-hearted videos about disability and even began selling t-shirts with slogans.

One said ‘My muscles ghosted me’.

Living with a disability doesn’t mean living a limited life.

It means finding yourown way to move through the world.

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If my story can spark understanding or make someone smile then every roll has been worth it.

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