It’s time to work smarter, not harder in 2025.
Everyone loves a holiday and it’s important to take time to relax and unwind throughout the year. It can be tricky saving a big chunk of time for that Euro holiday or for that trip that you keep saying you’ll do this year.
We’ve figured out how you can maximise your holidays this year by turning 20 days of annual leave into 59 (and more in some states) – you’re welcome!
Just remember, each state has different public holidays so make sure to do a quick research to see where else you can save some leave.
JANUARY 2025
Book four days leave for nine days off.
This year the January 26 public holiday falls on a Sunday, which pushes the nationwide holiday to the 27th.
Holiday dates:
Saturday, January 25 – Sunday, February 2.
Dates to book leave:
Tuesday, January 28 – Friday, January 31.
APRIL 2025
Book three days leave for ten days off.
This year, Easter falls mid-April which rolls on into Anzac Day, making for a perfect chunk of time to maximise your leave.
Holiday dates:
Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 27.
Dates to book leave:
Tuesday. April 22 – Thursday, April 24.
JUNE 2025
Book four days leave for nine days off.
These dates apply to all states except QLD and WA.
Hit the slopes in your time off and make use of the King’s birthday!
Holiday dates:
Saturday, June 7 – Sunday, June 15.
Dates to book leave:
Tuesday, June 10 – Friday, June 13.
For WA, use the September 29 PH and for QLD, October 6 PH.
DECEMBER 2025/ JANUARY 2026
Book five (NT, SA), six (QLD) or seven (all other states) of leave for sixteen days off.
Time to ring in the new year (that was quick) and organise that big holiday at the end of the year, that we all know and adore.
Holiday dates:
Saturday, December 20 – Sunday, January 4.
Dates to book leave:
Monday, December 22 – Wednesday, December 24 (you may not need to if you’re in the NT, QLD or SA).
Monday, December 29- Friday, January 2 (you may not need to book December 31 if you’re in SA or NT0.
Now that you have the dates in front of you, make sure to book that leave in for the year ahead!
Then the fun starts, booking the holiday.
Make sure to check within your respective state for any additional public holidays that you can make use of and book early.
These periods around public holidays are renowned for being expensive and busy so make sure you aren’t sleeping on booking flights and accommodation.
Most of all enjoy, the margaritas taste better when you are holidaying!