Why Hormones Could Be the Reason You Can’t Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is a bit like playing in an orchestra. There are different components, and all the instruments have to work in perfect harmony for it to be good. One out of tune violin and the music falls apart. Our hormones are the instruments and a good night’s rest is the music.

Advertisement

According to sleep expert, endocrinology specialist and head medical partner at BIOV8, Professor Lee Kennedy, all it takes is for one hormone to be off-balance and your whole sleep-wake cycle is out of whack.

Hormonal Harmony

“Hormones play a crucial role in regulating our sleep-wake cycle, with melatonin and cortisol working together to keep our body clock in sync,” explains Professor Kennedy.

“Melatonin, often called the ‘sleep hormone’, rises in the evening to help signal to our body that it’s time to wind down, while cortisol, our primary stress hormone, peaks in the morning to promote wakefulness and alertness.

“A healthy balance of both cortisol and melatonin is essential, as dysregulated levels can lead to grogginess in the morning or restlessness at night.”

Advertisement

According to sleep expert Professor Lee Kennedy, a hormonal imbalance “can lead to grogginess in the morning”. (Adobe Stock)

Melatonin Magic

While many view melatonin as just a sleep hormone, Professor Kennedy says it does so much more than simply help us rest at night.

“Beyond sleep, melatonin also plays a role in immune function and reducing oxidative stress,” he says, adding that improving your sleep hygiene helps to support your body’s production of this important hormone.

Professor Kennedy suggests “limiting blue light exposure before bed, getting plenty of natural sunlight in the morning, and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule”.

Advertisement

“You should also try to avoid overeating or excessive alcohol intake, especially before bed, as both can disrupt melatonin levels and overall sleep quality,” he adds.

Cortisol Detox

Cortisol is another hormone that plays a vital role in the sleep-wake cycle. It’s the body’s primary stress hormone, and it helps to regulate energy, metabolism and sleep. But too much cortisol can suppress the body’s production of melatonin, making it harder to snooze.

Too much cortisol affects melatonin levels, which make it harder to get some shut-eye. (Adobe Stock)

“Ideally, cortisol will peak in the morning to help wake us up and gradually decline throughout the day, allowing melatonin to take over at night,” explains Professor Kennedy.

Advertisement

“However, when cortisol remains high in the evening – due to stress, caffeine, or an irregular routine – it keeps the body in a state of alertness, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.”

He says the flow-on effect from persistently high cortisol levels can lead to more serious health problems, such as “an increased risk of anxiety and depression”.

“Poor sleep quality caused by chronic stress can also disrupt other hormonal balances, weaken the immune system, and even contribute to metabolic issues like weight gain or insulin resistance,” he adds.

If you regularly find yourself struggling to rest, Professor Kennedy says it’s important to try and break the cycle. He suggests managing stress levels through relaxation techniques and maintaining consistent sleep habits in order to restore cortisol levels to normal.

Advertisement

Know the Sleep Signs

There are a series of common symptoms to watch out for if you suspect a hormonal imbalance is what’s impacting the quality of your slumber.

“Common signs include difficulty falling asleep or waking up frequently during the night, even when following good sleep habits,” explains Professor Kennedy.

“Despite getting a full night’s rest, some may still experience unexplained fatigue, struggling to feel refreshed in the morning.

“Beyond sleep disruptions, hormonal imbalances can also lead to mood swings, irritability, or brain fog, making it harder to concentrate throughout the day.

Advertisement

“Physical signs like sudden weight fluctuations and increased cravings for sugar or caffeine may also indicate that hormones like cortisol, melatonin, or insulin are out of balance.”

Have a Good Night

Prioritise good quality rest over quantity. (Adobe Stock)

When it comes to getting a good night’s rest, Professor Kennedy says “it’s always quality over quantity”.

He adds that once you understand how to manage your hormone health better, “you’ll be able to not only manage your sleep but get good quality rest, which will improve your quality of life”.

Advertisement

“A short amount of good quality sleep will always be more beneficial than a full night’s worth of poor quality sleep,” he says.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.