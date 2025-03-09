5 surprising things that can put your kids’ teeth at risk

From the moment that precious first baby tooth appears, your children’s teeth are on the journey of a lifetime. And their baby and adult teeth need care if they’re going to go the distance.

As a parent, it’s important to know what you can do to keep your kids’ teeth healthy. It’s also helpful to know what can put them at risk, so you can take the necessary steps to protect their pearly whites and keep them smiling for years to come. Some are common sense, and others may surprise you – here’s what we’ve discovered.

1. Accidental impact when playing sport

It’s a well-known fact that sport participation in childhood can help children develop healthy habits that last into adulthood. From physical fitness to improved sleep and confidence, sport can also improve kids’ mental health, social skills, and academic performance.

For Aussie kids, soccer tops the leaderboard, with Roy Mogan data showing around a third of Australia’s kids aged 6-13 actively involved in the sport. Image: Getty.

While the benefits of sport far outweigh the risks, contact and ball sports do come with a chance of contact injuries such as broken or knocked-out teeth, especially if they’re not wearing a mouthguard. Even an accidental elbow in a low contact sport can cause trauma to the face, mouth and jaw.

A recent survey* found that one in five parents didn’t know it was recommended to wear a mouthguard while playing some contact sports, such as soccer. As sports-related injuries account for nearly 40 per cent of dental injuries, parents should consider giving their children’s teeth maximum cushioning with a custom mouthguard.

As a rule of thumb, if your child’s sport involves a bat, a ball, or contact of any sort, they should be wearing a snug, professionally fitted mouthguard. It’s an essential piece of kit, regardless of the level they play at and having one made is as easy as booking an appointment with your dentist.

According to Dr Michael Jonas from the Australian Dental Association, only about a third of Australians wear a mouthguard when playing contact sports.

“A mouthguard custom-fitted by your dentist is far superior to an over-the-counter mouthguard,” says Dr Jonas. “It is specially designed to fit the exact contours of your mouth, is resilient, balances your bite and allows speech and normal breathing.”

2. Skipping regular check ups

Between school and extracurricular activities kids lead busy lives, as do their parents. Time flies and six months can pass in the blink of an eye. But did you know you should be having a regular dental check-up every six months?

Your dentist is here to help keep your kids’ smile healthy and happy. Image: Getty.

Your dentist can give fluoride treatments to help keep teeth strong and more resistant to cavities. You can also talk to your dentist if your child has sleep disturbances, grinds their teeth from stress or in their sleep, or is a mouth breather, all issues that can cause problems with their teeth long-term.

3. High-sugar sports drinks and frequent snacking

Many kids consume sugary sports drinks that claim to give them an energy boost, and while the sugar hit is real, they also contribute to cavities and enamel erosion. Water is a better choice for hydration and it’s freely available straight out of the tap or bubbler.

While the odd treat is fine, sweets, especially sticky or sour ones are also putting kids’ teeth at risk of cavities. Frequent snacking is also a culprit, as it doesn’t give saliva enough time to wash away bacteria and acids. Starchy snacks such as chips and crackers aren’t much better, as they also break down into sugar. Fresh fruit and veggies are a healthier and more filling choice that are also kinder to teeth.

4. Using their teeth as tools

While it can be tempting to use our teeth to open a packet or lid that won’t budge, it can result in cracked or broken teeth.

Chewing on hard objects like pens and pencils can damage teeth. Image: Getty.

Discourage children from an early age from biting their nails, opening packages, or chewing on hard objects like the end of pens or pencils. Often, chewing on pens is an unconscious behaviour, so gently point it out if you notice it to help them break the habit.

5. Poor oral hygiene habits

Only brushing teeth once a day and skipping flossing might not sound like a big deal, but over time, skipped oral hygiene practices add up, leaving kids’ teeth and gums vulnerable to cavities and disease.

Teaching children the basics of good oral hygiene will set them up with good habits for life. Image: Getty.

Making it a family habit or rule to brush twice daily, flossing and using soft-bristle toothbrushes is the best way to establish behaviours in children they’ll continue later in life.

Here’s a tip: A recent survey* found two thirds of Australians know they should change their toothbrush every three months, however less than half do. So, set a reminder in your phone to replace everyone’s toothbrush every three months, buy a family pack at the supermarket and replace them all in one go. Job done.

*Are Media Healthanomics Dental Survey 2025, women aged 25-54.