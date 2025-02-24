9 ways to a happier, healthier smile

From discolouration to receding gums, your smile can add years to your face.

And with shelves full of fancy flossing gadgets, whitening kits and multiformula toothpastes, toothcare can sometimes feel like a bit of a minefield.

The good news? There are plenty of simple ways to keep your mouth looking and feeling youthful. Here’s what our oral health experts recommend…

PRIORITISE CHECK-UPS

A regular check-up and clean will help keep those pearly whites gleaming.

With 48 per cent of Aussies aged 15 and over admitting they’ve waited more than 12 months to see their dentist, consider this a timely reminder to book in your next appointment.

Schedule a check-up every six months and get cleans from a hygienist to avoid any problems occurring later on.

BE TOOTHPASTE SAVVY

Not all toothpastes are equal, says dentist Dr Abdul Azizi. He suggests looking out for

the following tooth-boosting ingredients:

Fluoride for strengthening enamel and preventing cavities

Silica/hydroxyapatite – this mild abrasive helps remove pesky surface stains without damaging enamel

Potassium nitrate or strontium acetate to help with tooth sensitivity

TIME YOUR MOUTHWASH

Is your usual routine to brush, and follow it up with a minty rinse?

Going for a mouthwash straight after brushing can “wash away the fluoride from the toothpaste, diluting its preventative effects,” explains dentist Dr Richard Marques.

Use mouthwash at a different time of day for the most benefits, such as after lunch.

WHITEN WISELY

While at-home whiteners are convenient, some DIY kits can be harmful, containing harsh ingredients that can damage your enamel.

Ask your dentist about suitable treatments and strategies to enhance that killer smile.

TRY A GUARD

Wake up with an aching jaw? You may be a teeth grinder.

This all-too-common habit weakens teeth prematurely, so you risk losing them sooner.

“A mouthguard worn at night is helpful to relieve the wear on your teeth,” says dental health expert Dr Guy Barwell.

AVOID VAPING

Make sure you see your dentist more frequently for check-ups if you vape.

“It can decrease saliva and cause dry mouth, which is a known cause of cavities,” stresses dentist Dr Sam Jethwa. It’s a good idea to drink some water after you vape, too.

BEAT BACTERIA

“Swishing coconut oil around your mouth for up to 15-20 minutes can help remove bacteria, promoting healthier gums and teeth,” cosmetic dentist Dr Alan Clarke advises.

Use one tablespoon of good-quality oil and spit out before brushing.

MIND THE GAPS

For a thorough clean, it’s also important to give those difficult spaces in between your teeth a daily once-over.

Dental floss remains the most common flossing method, however interdental brushes are becoming increasingly popular.

Here’s what Aussies are using, according to the 2025 Pacific Smiles Dental Survey

Floss/flossing aid: 65%

Interdental brush: 24%

Toothpick: 15%

Waterpik: 9%

Other methods: 1%

Nothing/doesn’t floss: 14%

SHORT OF TIME?

