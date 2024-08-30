5 Failproof Ways To Get Your Kids To The Dentist

Maintaining good dental health is important at every age. Teaching children to brush their teeth twice a day and having regular check-ups should be part of every family’s routine. But getting kids excited to go to the dentist can be easier said than done.

Little kids can find new things frightening, so start by reassuring them you’ll be there the whole time. Tell them the dentist is a tooth doctor who helps to keep their teeth healthy. Maybe mention the special chair that goes up and down, and that the dentist will count their teeth.

For more inspiration, we’ve gathered some tried-and-tested tips from mums who shared their wisdom for making dental visits a breeze. From fun routines to creative incentives to get kids on board, consider giving these a try to help make a trip to the dentist something everyone can smile about.

1. Find a dentist who makes your kids feel calm and comfortable

“We’ve been going to the same family dentist for years and we love her calming manner. She knows my boys well and they feel very comfortable with her. There’s also a beautiful fish tank in the reception area and my younger son always gets excited about looking at the fish before his appointment.” – Franki.

2. Pick your timing

“I learned the hard way that taking frazzled kids to the dentist after a long day of school, sport and activities wasn’t going to work out well for anyone. Thankfully, our dentist is open on weekends, so we can make an appointment at a time that works for everyone’s busy schedules.” – Rae.

3. Take a cheer squad along for moral support

“My daughter has a favourite doll with a big smile, so we decided to bring Molly-dolly along for a check-up, too. Molly got to wear the cool eye-protecting glasses and went for a ride in the dentist’s chair first. She was still smiling after that, so my daughter wanted to do it, too.” – Julie.

4. Celebrate going to the dentist with an incentive

“I’m a big believer in incentives (and yes, some might call it bribery). So, before I took my two to their last dental appointment, I said they could buy some new stickers from the newsagent afterwards. It worked a treat. When I told them it was check-up time again recently, they looked forward to it, because the reward made it all the sweeter.” – Philippa.

If your child plays sport, your dentist may recommend protecting their teeth with a professionally fitted mouthguard to be worn when training and playing sport, to reduce the risk of dental injury.

5. Let your kids know what they can expect at the dentist

“When I know we have an appointment with the dentist coming up, I start talking to my son about it a couple of days before, so he knows what to expect. I tell him the dentist will count his teeth and make sure they’re healthy and will then give them a clean to make them shiny, so it’s a positive experience.” – Kerrie.

The Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS) provides eligible children up to $1095 in free dental* benefits for a range of bulk billed dental services including: examinations, x-rays, cleaning, fissure sealing, fillings, root canals and extractions. The CDBS is a means-tested initiative which requires your child to be receiving Family Tax Benefit Part A or a relevant Australian Government payment. Check eligibility here.

Healthy dental habits are for life

The Australian Dental Association recommends that children visit the dentist every six months for a thorough check-up, starting from their very first tooth and before their first birthday.

Regular check-ups from an early age encourage children to learn beneficial lifelong dental hygiene habits, reinforce the importance of good dental care and assist in reducing the need for fillings in the future. By making going to the dentist a positive experience for kids, you can set them up with great dental health habits for life.