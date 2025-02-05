14 ways to improve your memory

1. Sleep well

Poor sleep may be linked to memory loss, so it’s important to prioritise healthy sleep – ideally between seven and nine hours a night. Keep regular sleep and wake times, avoid your devices in the hour before bed, and steer clear of caffeine in the afternoons.

2. Organise your life

To make sure you don’t overload your brain, keep your home and life as organised as you can. Use apps or notebooks and calendars to stay on top of appointments and events, and keep a to-do list to manage your tasks.

Always store essential items in the same place every day so you don’t waste time trying to remember where you left your keys or phone.

3. Use your senses

Research shows that involving your senses of smell, taste and touch can help information stick in your memory, e.g. the smell of a meal you’re cooking when you’re learning a new recipe.

Try to involve other senses next time you want to remember something.

Remember the smell… remember the smell…

4. Nibble on dark chocolate

Who doesn’t love hearing that chocolate can be good for you? Eating dark chocolate may improve blood flow to the brain, research shows – but it needs to be at least 72 per cent cacao and have no added sugar. And in turn, that can help improve your memory. Win, win!

5. Avoid excess sugar

Now for the bad news: too much sugar is bad for brain function. Try to limit processed foods with added sugar as much as possible.

6. Learn new things

Learning doesn’t stop when your school days are over. Making a point of learning new skills regularly is good for keeping your brain – and your memory – in tip-top shape. So learn a new language on Duolingo, take up a new craft or read a book that challenges you.

Now I just need to remember what I learnt…

7. Avoid multitasking

Trying to do more than one thing at once will negatively affect your memory. Instead of talking on the phone while cooking, or emailing friends while completing a work task, minimise distractions by zeroing in on one thing at a time.

8. Try memory tricks

Helpful ways to stick information into your brain include repeating somebody’s name right after you meet them and attaching key information to something you’re more likely to remember, such

as a song or rhyme.

9. Drink right

Tea and coffee are both good to improve your memory, thanks to caffeine. Overdoing alcohol, however, can impact your memory-building skills.

Keep alcohol intake within healthy limits – fewer than 10 standard drinks a week and no more than four on any one day.

10. Eat right

A healthy diet plays a role in healthy memory function, with the best foods being leafy green veggies (such as spinach and broccoli), nuts, berries and oily fish.

11. Stay social

Spending quality time with your friends and family helps stimulate memory function, so go ahead and organise lots of catch-ups with your favourite humans.

12. Move your body

Being active improves blood flow to the brain and lowers your risk of memory loss over time. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise (brisk walking or cycling), most days of the week.

Two in one! Spending time with friends and being social are both easy ways to help improve your memory

13. Get into meditation

There’s stacks of research proving the wellbeing benefits of meditation, including improving both short and long-term memory. Not sure where to start? Try a guided-meditation app such as Headspace or Waking Up.

14. Keep stress in check

In case you needed another reminder that too much stress is bad, try this. Your brain is healthier, which means your memory works better, when you can keep a handle on your stress levels. Look online for strategies to better manage stress, or talk to your GP or a psychologist if things are really getting on top of you.

