Fans were devastated when comedic duo Adam Densten and Symon Lovett left the Gogglebox family in 2019 after five years and 10 seasons on the air.

Advertisement

There from the beginning, the pair played a huge part in the success story of the unlikely smash hit TV show about people watching TV.

“We wanted to do things a bit more creative. It was just the right time in our lives,” Symon told TV WEEK at the time of their decision to leave the show. And they’ve certainly accomplished that goal.

After departing the show in 2019, the pair went into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and were picked to host a new sports series, Premierships And Footy Trips, on FOX Footy, though this project was scrapped due to COVID.

Adam and Symon were fan-faves on Gogglebox. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

They’ve also taken their successful podcast, the Adam & Symon Show, from strength to strength and launched a footy-focused spin-off called He’s Been Doing It All Day. But now it’s time to return to their roots.

The boys will be returning to our screens for Gogglebox season 21.

“New season, new us, new plant! @goggleboxau season 21 (!) is back tonight at 730pm only @channel10au. See you on the couch! And let us know if ‘Goggleback’ works?”

Advertisement

Fans were excited about the boys return.

“Can’t wait guy’s 😃🙃💙”

“Yes yes yes finally 👏👏👏👏”

Gogglebox is on Channel 10 at 7.30 on Thursdays.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use