The Wiggles are ready to shake up 2025 with the release of their new country album, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’

Entering uncharted territory, Australia’s number one local artist on Spotify for 2024, The Wiggles, have teamed up with some of the best country stars to release their new album.

With the likes of Dolly Parton, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Jackson Dean and even the late Slim Dusty, the album is set for release on March 7.

Kicking off the album is the standout title track, a collaboration with US sensation Dasha, released today.

Famous for her viral hit “Austin,” Dasha brings her charm and contemporary style to the song a modern country-pop flair.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before,” said Anthony Field, Blue Wiggle.

“Country music is all about storytelling and connection and combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination felt like the perfect match. We can’t wait for families everywhere to hear these songs!”

(Credit: Getty)

Tsehay Hawkins, Yellow Wiggle adds, “The rising popularity of country music has opened the door for so many amazing collaborations that transcend boundaries.”

“This album is a perfect example of how music can bring people together. Whether you’re a lifelong country fan or newer to the genre like me, ’Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ has fun moments for everyone. “

The first single of the album will be performed at the iconic Tamworth Country Music Festival later this month from January 20 – 22.

The album is a milestone for The Wiggles and is their first country album, so saddle up for a good time!

‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ will officially be released March 7, 2025. Preorder or pre-save the album here.



