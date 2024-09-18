All the contestants eliminated from The Great Australian Bake Off

The Great Australian Bake Off 2024 has finally premiered, kicking off another season of mouth-watering bakes and nail-biting challenges.

While the competition is just beginning, the bittersweet reality of eliminations looms.

As the flour flies and the tension rises, we’ll soon see which contestants rise to the challenge – and which ones say their goodbyes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 12 bakers and the first farewells of the season.

MEET THE BAKERS ON THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF

(Image: Nick Wilson) 01 Melisa Chilimanzi Age: 30 Occupation: Digital Manager “We love our sugar, we love our butter but most of all, we love each other.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 02 Arvin Garcia Age: 36 Occupation: Nurse “Cakes are memorable experiences.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 03 Vicki Priest Age: 43 Occupation: Government Officer “Good food equals good mood.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 04 Adrian Barila Age: 28 Occupation: Theatre Performer “Anything can be saved.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 05 Molly Cameron Age: 16 Occupation: School Student “Get in there and see what happens!”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 06 Jason Verner Age: 34 Occupation: Bartender “Baking is a matter of precision and timing.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 07 Laurina Bowlen Age: 36 Occupation: 50s Dress Designer “There’s no such thing as too much!”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 08 Dimi Jayawardene Age: 40 Occupation: Early Childhood Teacher “Always bake with love.”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 09 Elliot Styche Age: 34 Occupation: Singing Teacher “Flavour takes priority!”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 10 Jill Carnovale – ELIMINATED Age: 70 Occupation: Retired “Give it a go!”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 11 Ryan Fiedler Age: 29 Occupation: Learning Coordinator “I didn’t follow the recipe, but I swear it’s good!”

(Image: Nick Wilson) 12 Jaden Briggs Age: 30 Occupation: K’gari Tour Guide “Don’t touch the oven!”