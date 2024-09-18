  •  
All the contestants eliminated from The Great Australian Bake Off

Who's left the Bake Off shed?
The Great Australian Bake Off 2024 has finally premiered, kicking off another season of mouth-watering bakes and nail-biting challenges.

While the competition is just beginning, the bittersweet reality of eliminations looms. 

As the flour flies and the tension rises, we’ll soon see which contestants rise to the challenge – and which ones say their goodbyes. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the 12 bakers and the first farewells of the season.

MEET THE BAKERS ON THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF

01

Melisa Chilimanzi

Age: 30

Occupation: Digital Manager

“We love our sugar, we love our butter but most of all, we love each other.”

02

Arvin Garcia

Age: 36

Occupation: Nurse

“Cakes are memorable experiences.”

03

Vicki Priest

Age: 43

Occupation: Government Officer

“Good food equals good mood.”

04

Adrian Barila

Age: 28

Occupation: Theatre Performer

“Anything can be saved.”

05

Molly Cameron

Age: 16

Occupation: School Student

“Get in there and see what happens!”

06

Jason Verner

Age: 34

Occupation: Bartender

“Baking is a matter of precision and timing.”

07

Laurina Bowlen

Age: 36

Occupation: 50s Dress Designer

“There’s no such thing as too much!”

08

Dimi Jayawardene

Age: 40

Occupation: Early Childhood Teacher

“Always bake with love.”

09

Elliot Styche

Age: 34

Occupation: Singing Teacher

“Flavour takes priority!”

10

Jill Carnovale – ELIMINATED

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired

“Give it a go!”

11

Ryan Fiedler

Age: 29

Occupation: Learning Coordinator

“I didn’t follow the recipe, but I swear it’s good!”

12

Jaden Briggs

Age: 30

Occupation: K’gari Tour Guide

“Don’t touch the oven!”

Julie Cooper Digital Content Producer - Woman's Day

Julie Cooper is Digital Content Producer, working across Woman's Day and Now To Love at Are Media. She loves writing about all things lifestyle and entertainment and has a keen interest in fashion, beauty, health and wellness. When Julie's not churning out stories that matter, you can find her heading to Pilates with a green juice in hand or spending time with her family on Sydney's stunning Northern Beaches where she calls home.

