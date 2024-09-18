All the contestants eliminated from The Great Australian Bake Off

The Great Australian Bake Off 2024 has finally premiered, kicking off another season of mouth-watering bakes and nail-biting challenges.
While the competition is just beginning, the bittersweet reality of eliminations looms.
As the flour flies and the tension rises, we’ll soon see which contestants rise to the challenge – and which ones say their goodbyes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 12 bakers and the first farewells of the season.
MEET THE BAKERS ON THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF
01
Melisa Chilimanzi
Age: 30
Occupation: Digital Manager
“We love our sugar, we love our butter but most of all, we love each other.”
02
Arvin Garcia
Age: 36
Occupation: Nurse
“Cakes are memorable experiences.”
03
Vicki Priest
Age: 43
Occupation: Government Officer
“Good food equals good mood.”
04
Adrian Barila
Age: 28
Occupation: Theatre Performer
“Anything can be saved.”
05
Molly Cameron
Age: 16
Occupation: School Student
“Get in there and see what happens!”
06
Jason Verner
Age: 34
Occupation: Bartender
“Baking is a matter of precision and timing.”
07
Laurina Bowlen
Age: 36
Occupation: 50s Dress Designer
“There’s no such thing as too much!”
08
Dimi Jayawardene
Age: 40
Occupation: Early Childhood Teacher
“Always bake with love.”
09
Elliot Styche
Age: 34
Occupation: Singing Teacher
“Flavour takes priority!”
10
Jill Carnovale – ELIMINATED
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired
“Give it a go!”
11
Ryan Fiedler
Age: 29
Occupation: Learning Coordinator
“I didn’t follow the recipe, but I swear it’s good!”
12
Jaden Briggs
Age: 30
Occupation: K’gari Tour Guide
“Don’t touch the oven!”