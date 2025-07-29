It’s only week one of The Block 2025, but the hosts and judges have already picked sides

One of this year’s Block contestants already has a head-start – he’s become besties with the show’s host Scott Cam!

Advertisement

“My favourite thing was getting to watch the football with Scotty Cam. We watched the Origin together down at the Royal Hotel [in Daylesford],” Taz, 30, tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s a big Roosters fan and I’m a massive Roosters fan.”

Taz says he likes to think he and Scott, 62, formed a bit of a bromance away from The Block.

(Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

“I thought so, you can ask Scotty as well, he invited me over to the farm, I’m not sure if it was the beers talking or not, but we had a really good time watching the Origin and got to go away with him a bit and chat.”

“He’s just a legend,” says Taz’s wife Britt, 30. “Off-camera he’s great.”

Taz was even introduced to Scott’s pride and joy – his new granddaughter!

“We got to meet Tiggy and his family, his daughter came around quite a bit, which was good.”

Advertisement

So, were the other Blockheads jealous of the friendship?

“He was good with everyone – it’s just lucky that we got to hang out with him off camera quite a bit.”

(Credit: Media Mode)

IN THEIR CORNER

Taz wasn’t the only one who’s been singled out. Robby, 37, and Mat, 41, say judge Marty Fox, 37, backed their build from the start.

Advertisement

“Our home is not for anyone but it’s for everyone. Marty saw that from week one,” Mat tells Woman’s Day.

“So when some judges said it was too safe, Marty was in our corner supporting us saying I see what you boys are doing – keep going!”

But there were other contestants who left the real estate guru cold.

“We just couldn’t crack Marty,” Em, 33, tells Woman’s Day, revealing Darren Palmer, 47, was firmly Team Em and Ben. “He was our biggest fan,” she says.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fellow judge Shaynna Blaze, 62, also championed Team Britt and Taz. “Shaynna was our biggest supporter,” admits Britt.

(Credit: Nine Network)

BEST EVER BLOCK?

Scott has previously denied playing favourites.

“I say on day one, we all want you to make money and do it well. We all want you to have a life-changing moment,” he said in 2023.

Advertisement

But this year, he is no longer remaining impartial.

“Over the years, there have been some great contestants, but as a collective group, these have been my best,” he admits.

“They’ve worked really hard, which I love. And resilience is a really important thing to me, and lack of complaining. I’ve worked hard all my life. This lot worked really hard with a great deal of resilience, and they were good to the crew.”

(Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.