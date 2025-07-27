EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark share their first impressions about The Block 2025 contestants

The Block 2025 is officially underway, and who better to break down all the drama and design decisions than beloved former contestants Mitch and Mark?

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the design duo have dished out their honest opinions on this year’s five teams.

(Credit: Nine)

THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE TEAMS

From their couch, the pair explained their approach for the season ahead.

“Welcome to our living room where we’ll be watching The Block 2025 and giving our feedback after the judging each week,” Mitch said. “Yeah, a little bit of champagne is going to help us.”

The pair then shared some rapid fire comments about their first impressions of this year’s teams.

“First thing is we are not going to call them Blockheads because that’s just offensive,” Mitch joked.

They liked Adelaide mates Robby and Mat straight away. “I reckon they’re going to be a hoot [and] have a lot of fun,” Mark said.

Meanwhile, Emma and Ben reminded them of past contestants. “They are like Kirsty and Jesse 2 – [they’re a] cute couple,” Mitch noted.

But Han and Can caught their attention as the ones to watch. “I reckon this couple, they’re the power couple and I reckon there could be some tension with the others. Two strong girls there, yes,” Mark said.

Meanwhile, Mitch wasn’t convinced by Sonny and Alicia‘s country claims. “They say they’re from the bush but they’re only 30 minutes from the beach,” he said. But Mark thought they had potential: “They’re country people, they could do well.”

The boys had big hopes for Perth team Britt and Taz. “Britt and Taz, you could prove everyone wrong. No WA team has ever won The Block and you could be the ones to do it. Bring it on for WA guys, it’s time,” they said.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pair expressed their excitement about waiting to see how everyone performs this season.

“But anyway, let’s wait till we see how they go in the first week and we’ll have a chat after judging,” they said.

After watching the first episode, Mitch and Mark seemed most interested in Han and Can as the power couple to watch, thought Robbie and Matt would bring the fun, and are hoping Britt and Taz might make history as the first WA team to win The Block.

Stay tuned for the rest of the season to see what else the have to say about what’s ahead!

