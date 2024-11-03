Marty’s big plan for The Block, and Shaynna isn’t happy

A new host may not be the only big change coming to The Block in 2026.

Advertisement

As Woman’s Day previously reported, Scotty Cam, 61, is tipped to dip out of the reality series at the end of the Daylesford series in 2025 – and now there are rumours the location for the show is changing, too.

Judge Marty Fox, 37, has declared he’d like to see the show – which has filmed in Victoria ever since season four – moved to Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast in 2026.

“You need to get to Burleigh Heads. It would be off its head. The visuals, the beach, the energy, the people… That’s where it should be I think.”

But Melbourne-based co-judge Shaynna Blaze isn’t so keen on a sea change.

Advertisement

According to an insider, the 61-year-old fears that next year might be her last season of The Block as Nine seriously considers moving the series out of Victoria.

SHUT SHAYNNA OUT

Conversations have been taking place with Marty pushing the Queensland narrative hard,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

And, adds the insider, “Marty has been rallying Scotty, Shelley Craft, 48, and Darren Palmer, 46, to get behind the move and has left Shaynna out of those conversations with Nine.”

Darren, Shelley and Scotty all have property nearby, in Byron Bay, and with White Fox Real Estate making a big splash entering the Queensland market this year, everyone can see through Marty’s rationale for getting the Gold Coast signed off by Nine.

Advertisement

“Most of the presenters would be only a drive away from their residence if the show makes the move to the Gold Coast and it would be an easy sell for Marty to get the cast behind this idea,” says the source.

“Marty has Darren wrapped around his finger and I’m sure whatever Marty wants would fly with him.”

ON-SCREEN CLASHES

Shaynna, on the other hand, would be the biggest hurdle in the real estate boss getting his way.

Advertisement

According to the insider, Shaynna – who viewers have seen clash on screen with Marty more and more this season – won’t commute to Queensland.

Which may be why she’s been working on her backup plan! The budding singer-songwriter’s been spruiking her new EP, Sweeter Than Life, (released last week) on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use