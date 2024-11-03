One feuding couple pack their bags and walk out in a whirlwind final week of The Block, while another unexpectedly returns.

Kylie revealed she overheard her husband Brad say to fellow contestant Mimi, “You know I’d follow your OnlyFans [the internet content subscription service],” and is struggling to move past what she considers a betrayal, so the couple leave the show and return home to Cairns in far north Queensland.

As the contestants work on completing the Disney+ Clubhouse – made up of a barbecue area, alfresco area, day spa, games room and cinema room – All Stars Steph and Gian, Eliza and Liberty, Jimmy and Tam, Ronnie and Georgia, and Alisa and Lysandra are back to chip in and help amid the fallout from the scandal.

But it’s other surprise visitors who arrive to see the progress on The Block that really shock the remaining teams.

Engaged couple Jesse and Paige, who left in week four, return and finally get to meet Maddy and Charlotte, the Sydney sisters who took over the task of completing their house.

“Maddy and Charlotte turned out to be wonderful competitors, coming in from a standing start at their young age,” co-creator of The Block Julian Cress tells TV WEEK. “They’ve proved to be an inspiration to a whole generation of young women who’ve been watching. That’s a wonderful thing for the show to have done in its 20th season.”

It’s an emotional moment as the pairs meet and the former Blockheads reconnect with their old mates – and it’s a bittersweet end to their Block journey as they finish the Clubhouse and are one step closer to an Auction Day that could tear apart two couples.

