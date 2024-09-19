While it is well known that the Celebrity Edition of The Amazing Race Australia provides its winner $100,000 to their charity of choice. But how much are the contestants really getting paid to compete?

Eleven celebrity teams and their loved ones swap out a life of luxury and put their resilience to the test as they fight, cry and sweat in an unfamiliar country.

Ian reportedly earns the most. (Credit: Ten)

So, what is this mental suffering really worth to these celebrities? Channel Ten is believed to spare no expense.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the network had “just over $1 million” to divide amongst the 2024 teams where the celebrities were then split into three pay brackets.

The publication claimed a TV inside revealed former professional swimmer Ian Thorpe is pulling in the big bucks this season as the highest-paid contestant. It is believed Ian has received roughly $350,000 for his Amazing Race involvement alongside friend and teammate Christian Miranda.

Peter Helliar is also in the top tier of pay packets. (Credit: Ten)

Reportedly in the same pay bracket is former Project host and comedian Peter Helliar who is competing with his wife, Bridget.

Contestants in the second bracket believed to have earned between $50,000 and $70,000 include Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Matildas players Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik, Tai Tuivasa, and Billy Brownless.

In the lower category reportedly earning up to $50,000 include Jett Kenny, Luke McGregor, Cyrell and Eden, Havana Brown, Brooke McClymont, and Adam Eckerlsey.

The contestants aren’t the only stars earning a considerable profit from The Amazing Race. In a 2021 interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Beau Ryan revealed he was paid $800,000 to host.

The former professional footballer was announced as host of the reality series in 2019 and has done so since.