Lara Croft TV reboot halted indefinitely as star Sophie Turner injured on set

Filming of the new Lara Croft TV reboot has come to a halt after lead actress Sophie Turner was injured on set.

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The $193 million Prime Video production has reportedly been shut down for at least a month, with some speculating it could be as long as six months as the star recovers from a painful back injury. Shooting was taking place at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, England.

Game Of Thrones star Sophie, 30, had thrown herself into the role made famous in the films by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander with everything she had. Production has now been thrown into “chaos”, say insiders.

Sophie Turner had been filming the new Lara Croft TV series since January when tragedy struck. (Credit: Prime Video)

Back issues ‘triggered’ by physical role

Apparently, Sophie discovered during training last year that she had a back issue. This has since been triggered by the physical role, which requires long hours of intense filming.

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However, with most of the series already in the can, after filming began in January, it’s now “chaos on set” and the “whole show is in jeopardy”. Recasting is said to be out of the question.

“Sophie has been throwing herself into the role but the gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far,” a source told The Sun.

“Many on set fear Sophie may have to be replaced altogether now, as she may not bounce back in time. It’s been a hugely physical role and pushed her to the limit. But so much has already been shot that it’s causing a real headache for producers.”

A real passion project

Mum-of-two Sophie – who has daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with ex-husband Joe Jonas – has previously spoken about how she spent a year working with a personal trainer, getting into shape to play Lara Croft.

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Transforming her body for the role, she revealed she discovered a back problem in the process.

The actress appeared to be channelling her upcoming character as she attended the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours 2026 in London on February 19. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve learned I have a perpetual back problem. It’s taken me months to get into good shape,” she said. “We’ve been doing eight hours of training a day, five days a week since February last year.”

This latest incarnation of the badarse archaeologist is written and produced by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

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An insider told The Sun she’s been “hands-on with the production”. “Crew were surprised how regularly she was on set giving direction,” they said.

Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Sigourney Weaver (Avatar), Celia Imrie (The Thursday Murder Club), Paterson Joseph (Wonka) and Phoebe herself are among the ensemble cast.

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