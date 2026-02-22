Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Nothing is off limits in new fly-on-the-wall docuseries Final Siren: Inside the AFL

Some of the AFL’s biggest players reveal all.
If an AFL fan were asked to list the best players in the competition, there’s a fair chance the names Toby Greene, Marcus Bontempelli and Max Gawn would come up.

And those who watch their favourite players week in and week out might want to know all about their world. Well, wonder no more.

Final Siren: Inside the AFL is a four-part docuseries that follows clubs Melbourne, Western Bulldogs, GWS Giants, Fremantle, Gold Coast and the Brisbane Lions during the second half of the 2025 season. It’s a chance to get an up-close view of the biggest names in the game. And a look at the biggest rivals.

Cam Rayner, Brisbane Lions
Brisbane Lions player Cam Rayner is among the players featured in new fly-on-the-wall docuseries Final Siren: Inside the AFL. (Credit: Prime Video)

GWS Giants captain Toby Greene speaks openly about the constant media and fan hate he receives because of the style of football he plays.

“But pressure is good,” the midfielder says in the show.

Fans will get to see a completely different side of Toby. Cameras follow the All-Australian at home and we see what a complete softie he is when it comes to his little girl, Isla.

Max Gawn of the Melbourne Football Club
After the loss of their coach in 2025, Max Gawn and the Melbourne Football Club have plenty to prove if they’re to win a Premiership. (Credit: Prime Video)

It’s also clear to see that he’s very well balanced by his high-school sweetheart wife Georgia Stirton.

“No more fines!” she warns Toby as we see him get another suspension.

As for his rivalry on the field with Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli. Is it real or for show?

GWS Giants captain Toby Greene
GWS Giants captain Toby Greene reflects on the social media hate levelled at the club and players. (Credit: Prime Video)

“He’s an antagonist,” Marcus says, when asked to describe Toby.

Across the country, cameras follow Fremantle star Nat Fyfe. He’s battling to get his body right to play in what he hopes will be the club’s first premiership.

Watching Nat’s journey is heartbreaking.

Freemantle star Nat Fyfe
Freemantle star Nat Fyfe’s battle to rebound from injuries and surgeries is heartbreaking. (Credit: Prime Video)

“I want to win a premiership, and I will do whatever it takes to get to where I want,” he says.

The two-time Brownlow medallist is candid about the effect the numerous injuries and surgeries have had on his mental health over his 16-year career.

“I go into a heavy depression after the operation and then the anxiety appears,” Nat says. “But all I’ve ever known is to keep going.”

While pure passion and dedication is shown in every shot of this doco, we’ve a gentle warning to those with small children who might be tuning in together – it is full of swearing. So be prepared to cover little ears!

Final Siren: Inside the AFL premieres Friday, February 27 on Prime Video

