The aggressive Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles, shaped an entire generation of women, and who didn’t love Heath Ledger as the misunderstood lover in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Now, 26 years after its 1999 release, a sequel of 10 Things I Hate About You has been teased.

(Credit: Touchstone)

The iconic 90s film starts with new student at Padua High School, Cameron James, followed by some oddly sexual innuendos from school principal Ms. Perky.

When Cameron lays eyes on Bianca Stratford, he immediately falls head over heels. But if he wants to date Bianca, he must convince Kat to date someone…

But who would be brave enough to date this quick-witted, sharp tongued, and slightly aggressive older sister? Well, Cameron and his scheming buddy Michael choose the toughest boy in school – Patrick, a scary, unapproachable, and aggressive guy.

(Credit: Getty)

While we do wonder if the sequel can live up to the legacy of the 1999 film, we are curious to learn more. Below, TV WEEK has discovered all there is to know about the sequel plus where to watch 10 Things I Hate About You in Australia.

What do we know about the 10 Things I Hate About You sequel?

A sequel of 10 Things I Hate About You was revealed when director of the original romantic comedy, Gil Junger confirmed the news with original producer Andrew Lazar.

“10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now,” Gil told PEOPLE.

Unfortunately for fans, the project is yet to be officially confirmed, but Gil envisions a trilogy including 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

(Credit: Getty)

The original film was loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, with the sequel inspired by Moliere’s The Misanthrope.

Where to watch 10 Things I Hate About You in Australia:

Good news Aussies, 10 Things I Hate About You is available for streaming on Disney+.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.

Who is the cast of 10 Things I Hate About You?

Australia’s own Heath Ledger portrays the loveable Patrick Verona, alongside Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford.

When speaking to PEOPLE, Gil said he “would love to work with Julia again.”

“She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way,” he said, before adding, “If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that].”

Additional cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cameron James, Larisa Oleynik as Bianca Stratford, David Krumholtz as Michael, Andrew Keegan as Joey Donner, Gabrielle Union as Chastity, Allison Janney as Ms. Perky, and Larry Miller as Walter Stratford.

