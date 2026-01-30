Beau Ryan spills all on The Amazing Race’s shock cancellation

Another one bites the dust!

Barely a month into 2026, the first TV casualty of the year has been confirmed.

Network 10 has announced that The Amazing Race Australia won’t return to screens in 2026.

“We’ve been working on another brilliant season of The Amazing Race Australia but, due to several factors, including travel logistics, it will not be part of our 2026 program schedule,” a statement read.

The cancellation has come as a shock to many in the industry, after the show was highlighted as one of the network’s flagship offerings for this year at their Upfronts presentation in November.

Beau Ryan has hosted The Amazing Race Australia since 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Indeed, TV insiders reveal that casting was already underway.

“This wasn’t some small side project,” they note. “It was one of their major shows.

“To halt it halfway through casting is almost unheard of.”

Why was The Amazing Race cancelled?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, host Beau Ryan said that while he loves the show, he’s all for pausing it to ensure it’s done right.

“It’s a job that I’ve loved since the first day in the role, and it’s something that I get really excited about,” he said.

“But if it means we have to push it back to get the product right in terms of number of eps, correct countries, correct casting, then so be it.”

He remains hopeful that his role as host will continue.

“I love it at [Network] 10 and I love my role, and hopefully it just means it goes bigger, better and longer,” he said.

The affable host is always eager to try his hand at the many challenges contestants face. (Credit: Instagram)

Will The Amazing Race return in 2027?

Fans too should stay hopeful that the high-rating series will be back in 2027 following this year’s hiatus.

On January 30, Beau, 40, told listeners on Triple M Breakfast With Beau, Cat & Woodsy that The Amazing Race “is coming back in 2027”.

“We just don’t know when we’re going to film it,” he said.

He added that it was initially just going to be pushed back to “later this year”, but that created issues with editing.

“Paramount made the decision that we won’t air it this year,” he explained.

“I love my role,” Beau says of hosting the show, which takes him all over the world. (Credit: Instagram)

“It gives us a bit more time to spend longer over there, do it right, get all the planning and visas and casting done correctly, so we might go later this year.”

Filming, he said, had been due to get underway in about “five to six weeks” when he learnt the pin had been pulled “about a week ago”.

“It’s a big show with a lot of moving parts,” he said. “It takes six to 12 months to plan and prepare for.

“People were working on visas and casting people … and it was going to be tight.”

Who won The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2025?

Ratings for 2025’s The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition were up seven per cent on the previous year.

Contestants including Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny, Brendan and Leni Fevola, and Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall had viewers hooked as they raced around the world for their chosen charities.

Aussie actor siblings Stephen and Bernard Curry were crowned champions, earning $100,000 for mental health research charity One In Five.

Acting legends Stephen and Bernard Curry won The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

“I cannot tell you how chuffed we are,” Stephen told our sister publication TV Week of their win.

“We all got along like a house on fire.”

Added Bernie, “We just oved everyone … We’re all sort of hanging out with each other, telling stories and getting to know each other.

“Everyone just got along so well.”

