Are I’m A Celebrity’s Matt and Mia getting cosy in the jungle?

Meddling producers were reportedly up to their old tricks during this season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

According to insiders, they were doing their best to engineer a romance between Mia Fevola and Love Island star Matt Zukowski.

But according to our camp spies, it fizzled before it even got started.

I’m A Celebrity’s producers reportedly tried to engineer a romance between Mia Fevola and Matt Zukowski during filming. (Credit: Network Ten)

Romance quashed

“Mia’s not naive,” says a source close to production.

“She grew up around her dad, Brendan [Fevola], and she’s heard everything – especially that blokey footy culture.

“[Mia] immediately clocked Matt’s vibe and she just wasn’t interested.

“Matt would try to flirt and it would kind of… die.”

Insider says Matt “would try to flirt”, but Mia wasn’t vibing with him. (Credit: Network Ten)

Left scratching their heads, producers couldn’t work out why Mia, 26, and Matt, 31, weren’t hitting it off.

However, another spy reckons there could be one big reason why – host Robert Irwin, 22.

“Mia watched Robert’s highlight reel from Dancing With The Stars and has seen his Bonds ad,” the insider notes.

“Like the rest of Australia, she was very impressed.

“She thinks he’s hilarious and loves how he’s cheeky and charming at the same time.”

Matt was famously married to influencer Tammy Hembrow for just “three months”, tying the knot in November 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Matt’s candid marriage confession

Matt is famously the short-lived ex-husband of Aussie influencer Tammy Hembrow.

Already during his time on I’m A Celeb, he’s been candid about their highly publicised split.

The couple began dating in mid-2023, after Matt revealed to his campmates that he “slid into her DMs”.

After three months, they were engaged, and they tied the knot in an extravagant Byron Bay wedding in November 2024.

The daughter of footy great Brendan Fevola, Mia, 26, has made a name for herself as an influencer. (Credit: Instagram)

While “publicly”, they separated after “seven months”, Matt spilled on I’m A Celeb that their marriage actually ended after just “three months”.

“It was pear-shaped before [the wedding],” he revealed during a candid chat with Deni Hines.

He added in his confessional that he was “very much convinced that things would get better once we were married”.

Unfortunately for the pair, “it actually got worse”, leading to them splitting.

