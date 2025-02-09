Fallon struggles with unresolved feelings and lingering heartbreak when she finds herself caught in the middle of her sister Krista’s complicated love life.

This week in Neighbours, while engaged couple Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) enjoy a romantic Valentine’s date at vineyard, Yorokobi, Fallon’s (Kate Connick) emotions boil over as Byron (Xavier Molyneux) inadvertently touches a nerve about her love life.

“Fallon is triggered when Byron keeps pushing her and asking her about her love life,” Kate, 27, tells TV WEEK.

Leo and Krista enjoy a Valentine’s dinner (Credit: 10)

Krista receives a letter from her friend Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) who has battled with drug addiction like Krista and is Fallon’s ex – unbeknownst to Krista. He details his regrets about his past behaviour and shares he has checked into a rehab and wants to turn his life around.

Fallon is hurt when she doesn’t receive her own letter of amends, and her frustration peaks when Krista asks her to keep the letter a secret from Leo, who Krista has been developing forbidden feelings for.

“Fallon is destroyed, especially considering she proposed to Seb and he just took off, leaving her alone in Greece without any answers,” Kate says.

Fallon confides in “stranger” Taye (Lakota Johnson), concerned that Krista doesn’t know who she wants to be with – Seb or Leo, considering Fallon knows Seb kissed Krista, which she has been hiding from her fiancé.

Fallon’s trust is then shaken when she realises Taye is Krista’s boss.

(Credit: 10)

“She assumes he can keep a secret and has her best intentions,” Kate says. “Little does she know how small and intertwined Erinsborough really is.”

In a bold move, Fallon “accidentally” lets slip to Leo about Krista and Seb’s intimate moment, forcing Krista to come clean.

“It becomes Fallon’s intention to share this private information and disclose the truth to Leo, which he deserves to know,” Kate reveals. “She thinks it’s only fair.”

As Leo struggles with the sting of betrayal, Fallon suggests postponing the wedding, only to be left heartbroken when Leo remains committed to Krista.

“At this point, Fallon understands her wrongdoings and tries to make it right with Krista, but she is unsure if it’s too late,” Kate adds.

