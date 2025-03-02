When Leo catches Sebastian, Krista and Fallon having a coffee together, he assumes the worst and snaps – bursting with rage and lunging at Sebastian.

This week in Neighbours, Fallon (Kate Connick) continues her plan to destroy her sister Krista’s (Majella Davis) upcoming wedding to Leo (Tim Kano), who she has fallen deeply in love with.

“All his worry about the toxic relationship between Krista and Sebastian comes to a head when he sees them together,” Tim, 38, tells TV WEEK. “Not his best moment but he has been pushed to the edge.”

Fallon knows Leo is wary of his fiancé’s relationship with her ex-addict friend Sebastian (Rarmian Newton), so she organises for Leo to “accidentally” bump into the three of them having a coffee, even though Krista is not supposed to be seeing him.

“Leo is at his wit’s end with Sebastian and the hold he seems to have over Krista,” Tim reveals. “He is deeply hurt that she is not putting their relationship first.”

Krista stumbles upon Leo comforting Fallon and something doesn’t feel right… (Credit: 10)

Lunging towards Seb, Leo makes it clear that he is not welcome near his partner, and as Fallon watches on in glee, Krista is mortified that her soon-to-be husband has just grabbed someone by the scruff aggressively.

As Fallon’s plan to break them up falls into place, she confides in Leo about the pain she is suffering from her previous relationship to garner sympathy, and plants a seed that Krista is not the one for him.

“Leo is clueless to Fallon’s ulterior motives and manipulations,” Tim says. “Kind-hearted and wanting to be there for Fallon – he knows she is important to Krista – he doesn’t connect the dots.”

Krista seems oblivious to her sister’s plan to take her down, until she sees Fallon in Leo’s arms.

Growing suspicious, Fallon then drops a bomb on Krista that pulls her further away from Leo and straight towards the bottle to numb the pain. What has Fallon told her that is so devastating?

