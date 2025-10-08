Do you want to be a millionaire? Rebecca Gibney’s Millionaire Hot Seat is looking for applicants

Are you a trivia whiz? Someone with a deep curiosity for the world? The person everyone turns to for a fun fact at a party?
If you answered yes, Rebecca Gibney and her show Millionaire Hot Seat might have a very lucrative opportunity for you.
The network is already looking for clever people to give the show a crack in the hopes of winning one million dollars.
“If you think you’ve got what it takes to go all the way and win one million dollars, apply now,” the Logie Hall Of Fame inductee exclaimed in a promotional TikTok video.
According to the casting call out, the network is on the hunt for “energetic, confident trivia lovers from all walks of life”.
Filming takes place in Melbourne, and all you have to do is head to the application website (HERE).
Despite its cancellation on Channel Nine in 2023, the beloved game-show series is making a return to our screens on Channel 10.
Back in September, the Packed To The Rafters star was confirmed as the host, making her the first female host of the franchise’s Australian history.
While Channel 10 hasn’t confirmed when the show will come back, they’ve stated that it’s “coming soon”.
We can’t wait!