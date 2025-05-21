Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Trivia questions: Take our fun quiz

Time to test your general knowledge!
Gather your friends, family, work colleagues, residents at the nursing home, or spice up a road trip with our 25 just-for-fun trivia questions.

Answers at the bottom. No cheating!

PLACES

One of the trivia questions is about Australia's stunning Great Ocean Road
She’s iconic. But where would you find her?
  1. In which Australian state would you find the Great Ocean Road?
  2. What country is home to the city of Marrakech?
  3. What is the largest country by land area in the world?
  4. In which US state would you find the Grand Canyon?
  5. Which New Zealand region is famous for its sauvignon blanc wine?
The Grand Canyon – we’re not telling you where!

MUSIC

  1. What year did Michael Jackson release the album Thriller?
  2. Which Aussie female artist had a hit with Spinning Around?
  3. How many keys does a piano have?
  4. Who broke multiple international records with her Eras Tour?
  5. Which composer wrote The Nutcracker?
Remembering the date is thrilling!
FOOD & DRINK

  1. What type of legume is used to make hummus?
  2. Which fruit has varieties named Cavendish and Lady Finger?
  3. What country is the world’s largest producer of coffee?
  4. Which nut is typically used in making marzipan?
  5. What is the main alcoholic ingredient in a margarita?
We’ll take two!

SPORT

  1. Which US city will host the Summer Olympics in 2028?
  2. In which sport would you use a puck?
  3. Which Formula One racing driver is known as ‘The Flying Dutchman’?
  4. Who was the first athlete to break the four-minute mile in 1954?
  5. What is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass?
If you know where Serena Williams is playing here, you'll crack one of our trivia questions
You’ll feel ace if you nail these trivia questions

MOVIES

  1. Who plays folk musician Pete Seeger in the film A Complete Unknown?
  2. What is the name of the fictional African country in Black Panther?
  3. Who directed Mulholland Drive and 1984’s Dune?
  4. In The Matrix, what is the colour of the pill that Neo takes?
  5. Who voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story?
We can hear it now… “To infinity and beyond!” But who was it?

ANSWERS

PLACES: 1. Victoria 2. Morocco 3. Russia 4. Arizona 5. Marlborough

MUSIC: 1. 1982 2. Kylie Minogue 3. 88 4. Taylor Swift 5. Tchaikovsky

FOOD & DRINK: 1. Chickpea 2. Banana 3. Brazil 4. Almond 5. Tequila

SPORT: 1. Los Angeles 2. Ice hockey 3. Max Verstappen 4. Roger Bannister 5. Wimbledon

MOVIES: 1. Edward Norton 2. Wakanda 3. David Lynch 4. Red 5. Tim Allen

