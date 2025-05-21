Trivia questions: Take our fun quiz

Gather your friends, family, work colleagues, residents at the nursing home, or spice up a road trip with our 25 just-for-fun trivia questions.
Answers at the bottom. No cheating!
PLACES
- In which Australian state would you find the Great Ocean Road?
- What country is home to the city of Marrakech?
- What is the largest country by land area in the world?
- In which US state would you find the Grand Canyon?
- Which New Zealand region is famous for its sauvignon blanc wine?
MUSIC
- What year did Michael Jackson release the album Thriller?
- Which Aussie female artist had a hit with Spinning Around?
- How many keys does a piano have?
- Who broke multiple international records with her Eras Tour?
- Which composer wrote The Nutcracker?
FOOD & DRINK
- What type of legume is used to make hummus?
- Which fruit has varieties named Cavendish and Lady Finger?
- What country is the world’s largest producer of coffee?
- Which nut is typically used in making marzipan?
- What is the main alcoholic ingredient in a margarita?
SPORT
- Which US city will host the Summer Olympics in 2028?
- In which sport would you use a puck?
- Which Formula One racing driver is known as ‘The Flying Dutchman’?
- Who was the first athlete to break the four-minute mile in 1954?
- What is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass?
MOVIES
- Who plays folk musician Pete Seeger in the film A Complete Unknown?
- What is the name of the fictional African country in Black Panther?
- Who directed Mulholland Drive and 1984’s Dune?
- In The Matrix, what is the colour of the pill that Neo takes?
- Who voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story?
ANSWERS
PLACES: 1. Victoria 2. Morocco 3. Russia 4. Arizona 5. Marlborough
MUSIC: 1. 1982 2. Kylie Minogue 3. 88 4. Taylor Swift 5. Tchaikovsky
FOOD & DRINK: 1. Chickpea 2. Banana 3. Brazil 4. Almond 5. Tequila
SPORT: 1. Los Angeles 2. Ice hockey 3. Max Verstappen 4. Roger Bannister 5. Wimbledon
MOVIES: 1. Edward Norton 2. Wakanda 3. David Lynch 4. Red 5. Tim Allen
