McLeod’s Daughters: Where to watch the Aussie classic drama

McLeod’s Daughters is one of Australia’s most beloved dramas. From 2001 to 2009, the series as prime-time viewing that made most households take the phone off the hook, and get comfy on the couch for an uninterrupted episode of country goodness.

Despite the series coming to an end in 2009, the calls for a reboot or a revival from the cast and fans of the show are still going strong today, more than 15 years later.

The series followed two half sisters, Claire (Lisa Chappell) and Tess (Bridie Carter) who inherit a cattle station in South Australia called Drover’s Run when their father passes away. While Claire has lived and worked on the property for most of her life, Tess has grown up in the city and hasn’t seen her sister in 20 years.

When Tess arrives back to Drover’s Run, she’s determined to sell her half of the farm and go back to her city-slicker life.

Tess and Claire in McLeod’s Daughters. (Image: Supplied)

However, Claire has been struggling to keep Drover’s Run afloat and can’t afford to buy Tess out. Instead, she tries to show her the true consequences of what selling her share would do and open her eyes to the beauty of the property.

Eventually, feeling called to the land, Tess decides to stay and help Claire run the cattle station with the help of their housekeeper and mother-figure, Meg (Sonia Fountain), her teenage daughter Jodi (Rachael Carpani) and Becky (Jessica Napier) a local girl.

Where can I watch McLeod’s Daughters?

All eight seasons of McLeod’s Daughters is available to watch on Stan.

Bridie Carter, Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Aaron Jeffrey, Myles Pollard, Rachael Carpani and Sonia Todd in McLeod’s Daughters. (Image: Supplied)

Will there be a McLeod’s Daughters reboot?

Since the show wrapped, there have been whispers of a McLeod’s Daughters reboot or revival. According to series creator, Posie Graeme-Evans, there has been a McLeod’s Daughters movie in the works for years now. Back in 2020, Posie recieved funding to create a film called The McLeods of Drovers Run.

Then, in 2022, Posie told TV WEEK that she’d already written a return to Drover’s Run, but not in the way we’d all expect. Instead of a follow up on our beloved characters, she’s decided to write a prequel.

“I know that fans desperately want to know what happens to all those children,” she said.

“But I’ve swerved and gone in a different direction, and I’ll tell you why: because writing the story set in the past just fell out of the ends of my fingers.”

Since then, it’s been quiet on the reboot front but the hope still remains!

