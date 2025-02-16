MAFS’ Awhina reveals her reaction to Adrian’s dinner party antics

It was the bombshell moment of Married At First Sight last week – in the final moments of Wednesday’s dinner party,

Awhina’s husband Adrian and Sierah were caught playing footsies under the table as Awhina sat just metres away from them at the party.

Awhina has made some thinly veiled comments about her husband Adrian (Credit: MATRIX)

Now, Awinha reveals she was blindsided by the betrayal, telling Woman’s Day that she had no idea it had even occurred until she recently read about it in the media.

She’s choosing to keep mum about how it will all play out on screen, but her response to a hypothetical question gives a foreboding hint to where she and Adrian are headed in the experiment.

“I’d be really hurt,” the 30-year-old says almost sadly, when asked how she’d feel if Adrian and Sierah couple swapped.

“Yeah, hurt. Because obviously I went into the experiment… I was like, ‘The guy at the end of the aisle is my husband.’ My sister thought I was so delusional too, she was like, ‘Awhina, a frog could have been at the end of the aisle and you’d think he was the prettiest damn frog you’ve ever seen’. But I was so focused on my happy ending,” she adds.

It comes after Awhina and Adrian were seen frequently hanging out with Sierah and Billy during filming last year. (Credit: MATRIX)

The comments come after rumours of a couple swap scandal between Adrian, 30, and Sierah, 31, have been gaining momentum, with our spies telling us their connection extends way beyond under-the-table footsies in the coming week.

The scandal must be particularly stinging for Awhina, given she was frequently spotted hanging out with Sierah, along with their husbands Adrian and Billy, last year.

And when prodded whether she had felt a sense of betrayal from Sierah, her stern “no comment” answer really indicated where their friendship stands now.

While Awhina says she was “purely platonic” with Billy, she admits any girl would be lucky to date him. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In a cheeky nod to the rumours that Adrian and Sierah are involved in a cheating scandal, when we asked Awhina if she could see herself with Billy, she lit up, gushing, “You know what? If Billy and Sierah don’t work out, to all the women in the world, Billy would be a great catch to anyone.”

“He has an incredible family and he has such beautiful values. His future wife would be a very lucky lady,” she adds, before quickly adding that her relationship with the British heartthrob is “purely platonic.”

