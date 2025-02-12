How much pull do the producers really have? We found out what really goes down behind the scenes of a MAFS dinner party

Married At First Sight Australia keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, completely hooked on the drama that unfolds and desperate for more.

Advertisement

The weekly Dinner Parties are known as the most drama-packed episode as the participants gather around to share details on their own relationships while diving head first into new feuds. I don’t think any MAFS fan will forget Martha pouring wine on Cyrell during season six…

There’s some surprising things happening behind the scenes.(Credit: Channel Nine)

But is this drama real? Are the participants actually sipping on their drink too much, or is the drama designed by producers?

Given we are on the twelfth season of MAFS, a few details about what really happened behind the scenes at a dinner party have slipped. Continue scrolling for all the details.

Advertisement

How long does it take to film the MAFS dinner parties?

Filming the dinner party episodes can last from six to eight hours. According to 2024 bride, Lauren Dunn, the amount of drama at the dinner party heavily influences how long filming goes for.

“Nothing had happened [in week one] except for a few hiccups on people’s honeymoon,” Lauren reflected on her season with Yahoo Lifestyle. “So it was really boring and we filmed that one until like four in the morning. The next week when things started to happen, we started to wrap earlier like 11pm or midnight.”

Additionally, Woman’s Day has previously shared there is only one break during filming, where the cast do their pieces to camera before being asked to walk back in.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

While it’s called a dinner, there’s very little eating going on, with the meals sometimes sitting untouched for hours until the contestants are given the green light to dig in.

There is, however, a lot of booze on offer, with a large range of wine and beer available for the cocktail party. However, the alcohol is toned down for dinner – surprisingly, just six bottles of red are put on the table. Drink rounds only happen around three times – and the alcohol is always served warm.

Advertisement

Do producers influence the MAFS drama?

During each party, participants are assigned their seats with a name card. Eagled-eyed fans would notice that those placed in the middle of the table will be at the centre of the drama that night.

MAFS producers reportedly do have a role in spicing up conversation between participants. As a columnist for Yahoo Lifestyle, 2023 bride Tahnee claimed that “when someone is speaking up about other couples it’s likely they have a had a discussion with producers and have been egged on to involve themselves.”

Lauren additionally told the publication she would often get a “tap on the shoulder” before producers would entice her mention things she’s said privately before or ask for her opinion.





Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use