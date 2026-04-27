‘Feeling so loved’: MAFS’ Brook shares update ahead of baby’s birth

The countdown is on. With just three months to go until Married at First Sight star Brook Crompton welcomes her first child, she’s shared a happy update with fans.

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Taking to Instagram, the Gold Coast model – who reunited with her ex boyfriend Harry after quitting MAFS and is now engaged and pregnant with his son – gave a glimpse inside a baby shower arranged by her sister.

“My gorgeous sister surprised me with a little baby breakfast this morning,” Brook captioned a series of snaps. “Feeling so loved and grateful for the beautiful people in my life!”

Brook beamed at her baby shower. (Credit: Instagram/brookcrompton_)

One photo showed Brook beaming at the camera, looking positively glowing in white with her baby bump proudly on display.

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Other photos showed a delicious breakfast spread, with croissants, cookies, orange juice and ribbon-tied napkins.

The breakfast looked delicious. (Credit: Instagram/brookcrompton_)

“To our little boy, you’ve already filled our world with so much hope and love,” Brook shared in a message to her unborn baby in March.

“The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love, and the person I want to be.

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“I’ve dreamed of being a mother for as long as I can remember, and sharing this journey with the person I love most makes it even more special.

“Harry, you are my rock, my safe place, and my heart,” she added. “Thank you for making my dreams come true and for showing me what family truly feels like. I can’t wait to watch you become the father I know you’ll be, kind, strong, and full of love.”

Brook is engaged to Harry. (Credit: Instagram/brookcrompton_)

Speaking previously on the Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki podcast Brook, 27, revealed her baby boy is due in July.

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At the same time, she shared more details about how she and Harry ended up getting back together, after her failed marriage to Chris Nield on the show.

“My ex and I, we actually ended pretty amicably, it wasn’t like we had a super toxic breakup. He didn’t cheat or anything like that,” she told the outlet.

“It was just kind of wrong timing, he had so much work on. And then I was coming off the show, and probably two weeks later, he was like, ‘I’m going to the Maldives with some family friends on a surf trip, do you want to come?’

“And I was like,’”f***ing oath I want to go to the Maldives’

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“One thing led to another, and it rekindled, and we got back together, and yeah, Bob’s your uncle.”

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