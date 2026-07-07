No dogs, no bridesmaids: Lisa Millar reveals the strict rules for her upcoming country wedding

It’s been just on six months since Back Roads and Muster Dogs host Lisa Millar got engaged to her partner, pilot Simon Carless. The couple can’t wait to tie the knot, but the problem is finding the time to plan the wedding. And now, with Lisa nominated for a TV WEEK Gold Logie for the second year running, she’s going to have even less free time.

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“When I sat down and calculated how many days away from home I am, that’s like more than a third of the year,” Lisa tells TV WEEK. “And Simon is flying internationally.”

Lisa loves dogs – but not in her wedding party. (Credit: ABC)

But Lisa and Simon have started looking at venues.

“What we’ve agreed on – and it’s not hard for the two of us to agree – is it’s definitely going to be a country wedding. And it’ll be next year sometime.”

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So is there any chance that one of the canine stars of Muster Dogs might be the ring bearer?

“Absolutely not!” Lisa laughs. “Dogs are unpredictable. No dogs at the wedding! I don’t think we’ll even have any groomsmen or bridesmaids. What I do want is a great band and a great dancefloor and to be surrounded by friends and family.”

As for her wedding dress, Lisa says she’d be happy to leave the design up to Diane Lewis, who made the red dress she wore for this year’s Gold Logie nominees shoot.

“I think if Diane just arrived with something for me to wear on the day of the wedding, I’d go, ‘That’s lovely, thanks, great.’ I’m not a fashion person at all. I am more comfortable at the moment in boots and hats and shirts and jeans.”

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Lisa is used to wearing jeans and boots, but she was happy to frock up for the Gold Logie nominees shoot. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

While Lisa reacted with shock when she was told she had been nominated for a Gold Logie for the second year running (“I actually said, excuse my language, ‘What the actual f—k?’”), her fiancé Simon was not surprised at all. In fact, he’d been telling everyone that it was going to happen.

“Anytime someone questioned how long I might keep working for, he would say to them, as his joke, ‘Oh, Lisa can’t retire until she gets another Gold Logie nomination,’” she explains. “And I kept saying to him, ‘Darling, that is never going to happen.’

“So when I rang him he was just like, ‘I knew it would happen. Can I book my tuxedo now?’”

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The happy couple, Lisa and Simon. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

But surely Lisa isn’t planning her retirement, is she?

“No, I’m not going to retire because I’m having too much fun!” she laughs.

The day before the Gold Logie nominees shoot, Lisa had been in Cape York, where she’d been filming a two-parter for Back Roads.

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“I have been dealing with crocodiles and snakes. I’ve been sent up a crane 47 metres into the air above the rainforest in a bucket. I’ve been muddy and sweaty and rained on and mozzie-bitten. And then I turn up here and get into this frock and I’m in Logies world again. It’s so surreal.

“Honestly, my fifties, I got engaged, I’ve been nominated for a Gold Logie, twice, I’ve got the most beautiful family and friends… Simon and I sat down this morning, and every morning we do a gratitude meditation, it’s about five minutes long, and I just think, ‘Man, I am so, so grateful.’”

Catch the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2026 on Sunday August 16 on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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