Home and Away spoilers: David grapples with a difficult foster case

Despite attempting to start fresh in Summer Bay, David has faced hurdle after hurdle. This week, as the feud continues between his daughters, the new sergeant is called out to diffuse a hostile situation regarding a homeless woman.

Arriving on the scene to hear the commotion, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) attempts to talk to the woman, Samantha (Heidi May), who is standing outside a tent arguing with officers.

“He discovers a distraught mother who has been squatting near a local neighbourhood, when a young boy appears out of the tent they call home,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK.

Young boy Cohen and his mother have been living on the streets. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As the young boy emerges from the tent, David feels the weight of his own difficult circumstances – it’s hard being a parent, he sympathises.

“The boy seems terrified and bravely tries to stand up for his mother,” Jeremy explains. “But upon searching the woman’s car, police discover a box full of mobile phones, reported as stolen.”

With a heavy heart, David places the woman under arrest and takes the boy, named Cohen, back to the station. Apart from a relative in Canberra, it seems Cohen (Nathan Murray) and his mum have been on their own, and homeless, for some time.

“He’s very scared,” Nathan says. “The police are taking away the only person he has. She was doing everything for him, so he’s also worried, confused and angry. He doesn’t understand that what she did was wrong – his mum has been protecting Cohen a lot and this has become a normal way of living and getting by.”

David takes a scared Cohen to see Roo. (credit: Channel Seven)

With Samantha behind bars and her case ongoing, David and Cohen arrive at the caravan park, greeted by his new foster carer, Roo (Georgie Parker). Wary and unsure, Cohen remains quiet.

“Cohen doesn’t want to trust anyone because of what happened to his mother, so he doesn’t trust Roo filling that spot,” Nathan explains. “He’s completely destroyed realising he and his mum will be apart for a long time.”

And considering her past troubles with teenager Eliza, is Roo also a bit unsure herself?

Also This Week…

Eden and Cash are getting married in six months. But there’s one name left off the wedding guest list: Eden’s dad. This week, she wonders whether a reconciliation is on the cards.

After a visit from her mother, Deb (Tammy MacIntosh), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is reminded of how strong her family bond used to be and ponders aloud to her siblings, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), what it would be like to have their father around for the big day.

Eden is ready to take a huge step with her father. But is she ready to forgive? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Abigail is all for a reunion, but Levi has no interest in what he has to say. Eden remains unsure, which only angers Levi – why would she let him back in their life?

When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) returns home, he finds the trio in a war of words and quickly simmers the situation. But the next day, Eden tells her fiancé she’s ready to reconnect.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Ch

