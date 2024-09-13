Green Day makes grand return to Australia for The Saviors Tour

Aussie punk rock fans get excited – Green Day is headed to Australia for its The Saviors tour.

The tour will see the band’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, play just three shows.

Kicking off in Melbourne on March 1st, the tour will then hit up Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3rd before finishing up at CBUS Super Stadium in Gold Coast on the fifth.

The band has confirmed that it will play its Dookie and American Idiot albums IN FULL. Other songs will, of course, be performed from the band’s new album Saviors as well as a few other hits like Basket Case.

It’s been a long time coming for Green Day fans. The band was meant to perform in Australia back in 2020 alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, but COVID got in the way, cancelling the tour.

Green Day is finally coming back to Australia! (Image: Getty)

However, it seems the timing is perfect as the tour coincides with the Dookie album’s 30th anniversary and the American Idiot album’s 20th.

Green Day shared: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together.

“And we cannot wait to return to Australia, it’s been way too long. So let’s thrash.”

The band hasn’t played in Australia since 2017 for its Radio Revolution tour.

Whether you’ve been a fan since their 90s heyday or fell in love with them more recently, Green Day’s live performances are nothing short of electrifying.

Pre-sale begins on September 16, and general sale kicks off on September 20, with Gold Coast fans getting to pick tickets up from 12pm, 1pm in Melbourne and 2pm in Sydney.

Get on the waitlist for your tickets at Ticketek here.