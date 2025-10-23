Farmer Wants A Wife’s Clare Hockings and Brad Jones welcome second son

Less than a month after announcing their engagement, Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 sweethearts Brad Jones and Clare Hockings have welcomed their second child!

The couple shared the exciting news with New Idea, revealing they had welcomed their second son, Lachie Leigh Jones, on Wednesday, October 15.

Speaking with the publication, the couple revealed the special meaning behind the bub’s name, with his middle name Leigh, a tribute to Brad’s sister in law who passed away just weeks before Lachie’s birth.

“It’s been a hectic few weeks, to be honest. My brother’s wife passed away too in the past few weeks,” Brad told New Idea. “We were on a lack of sleep before we went to the hospital, and then we basically went from the hospital straight to the funeral on Saturday. So that was – it’s been a big few weeks.”

“As sad as it’s been, it’s been a good thing for the family,” he continued.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Clare also revealed details of her delivery experience, sharing that after a challenging labour, she underwent an emergency cesarean.

Now, after returning to the farm, the Farmer and Preschool teacher are settling into life as a family of four.

The couple also shares a 22-month-old Roy, whom they welcomed at the end of 2023. Despite admitting to the publication that it felt like she was raising two babies due to their close age, Clare also shared that Roy was enjoying his new role as a big brother.

Brad and Clare announced their engagement in Sepetmeber. (Credit: Instagram)

Brad and Clare announced their engagement in September after a surprise proposal on Clare’s 30th birthday.

Sharing details of the special day with New Idea, Brad admitted that bad weather almost ruined his plan, but he still pulled off the surprise thanks to a fake knee injury.

“I’ve got bad knees, I’ve had three knee reconstructions, so what I’ve done is pretend I’ve injured my knee and carried on a bit,” Brad shared.

“I came inside from getting Clare’s present out of the car and came back up the stairs into the house, and made a bit of a scene. I fell down holding my knee and saying ‘oh, I’ve buggered my knee!’

“Then Clare came round and said, ‘What’s wrong?’, and I said, ‘Oh, I’m no good!’, and she went to help me up, and that’s when I got on one knee and pulled the ring out!”

The pair met on the 13th season of FWAW. (Credit: Seven)

However, with a new baby now here, the pair have since admitted to Yahoo! Lifestyle that a wedding isn’t on the cards anytime soon.

“The idea of planning a wedding is quite overwhelming, too, so I think we’ll just enjoy being engaged for a while,” she told the publication.

But, when the right time does come, Clare already has a few ideas for the big occasion.

“It will definitely be a farm wedding, we knew that before we got engaged,” Clare told New Idea. Despite originally thinking she’d have an intimate ceremony, they quickly realised that the guest list was already much bigger than anticipated.

“As much as we’d like it to stay small, I can’t see that happening,” Clare admitted. “Brad would love a big wedding, he’d have thousands if it were up to him.”

