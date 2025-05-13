Tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s life hits the small screen!

The remarkable life story of tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley is officially headed for the small screen!

Woman’s Day can exclusively reveal that a three-part event miniseries chronicling the journey of one of our most beloved sporting heroes has entered pre-production, promising an intimate look at the woman who captivated the world with her talent and grace.

For decades, Evonne, 73, has been more than just a tennis champion; she’s a trailblazer, and an icon of the Australian identity.

From her humble beginnings as a young Wiradjuri girl who grew up in a simple tin shack, one of eight kids to mother Melinda, a homemaker, and father Kenny, a sheep shearer, Evonne’s rise to the top is nothing short of extraordinary.

Yvonne defeated Chris Evert Lloyd in the ladies final at Wimbledon in 1980. (Credit: Getty)

FIRST RACQUET

Born into Indigenous Australian heritage and the only light-skinned family in their town, Evonne lived in fear of being taken from her family by the welfare man.

“Every time there was a shiny car, my mum must have worried it was the welfare people coming for her kids,” Evonne has explained.

Her first racquet was made from a wood fruit box and Australia’s “Sunshine Supergirl”, as she was dubbed, was spotted peering through the fence at the Barellan tennis courts in 1958, harbouring a dream she instinctively knew was hers – to win Wimbledon.

Yvonne was one of the leading tennis players in the 70s and 80s. (Credit: Getty)

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Developed with the crucial support and direct participation of Evonne herself, the series promises to give audiences the chance to delve deeper than the statistics and headlines, exploring the person behind the phenomenal talent.

For this Australian icon, seeing her life story brought to screen with her own input is a significant moment, ensuring her legacy is shared accurately and respectfully with a new generation.

“I’ve waited to tell my story. Now, with this talented team, I’m ready. I hope to inspire a new generation of women and youngsters, particularly Indigenous Australians, to dream, believe, learn and achieve,” Evonne shared in an official casting call.

SPARKING BUZZ

The project’s announcement has already sparked buzz, particularly around the pivotal question – who will step into Evonne’s tennis shoes? Finding an actress capable of embodying Evonne’s unique blend of athletic prowess and charisma will be crucial.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, one casting agent admits the role could “very well be life changing for a young Indigenous actress”.

“Roles like this, stories like this, don’t come by very often so there’s a very unique opportunity to not just tell an important story about a First Nations woman, but launch the acting career of another,” they add.

RISING TO THE TOP

Throughout her career, Evonne defied odds and expectations, smashing her way to the world No. 1 ranking, securing an incredible 14 Grand Slam titles – including two unforgettable Wimbledon crowns that sent waves of pride across Australia – and winning the hearts of a nation. Her journey wasn’t merely about powerful serves and elegant volleys, it was a testament to profound inner strength.

A brief series synopsis hints at exploring the hurdles she overcame. From battling potentially career-ending injuries and returning to top form after childbirth to navigating the intense pressures of the professional circuit, overcoming harassment and defeating formidable rivals to reclaim her world No. 1 status.

Evonne wasn’t just playing tennis, she was carving a path, inspiring countless Aussies and proving that dreams are attainable, no matter the barriers.

Madeleine Madden is one of the names suggested to play Yvonne. (Credit: Getty)

WHO WILL STAR?

Our sources say there are two names on everyone’s lips, model-turned-Hollywood star-in-the-making Charlee Fraser and TV star Madeleine Madden. Charlee, 29, has recently gained attention for he acting roles in films like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Anyone But You.

While Madeleine, 28, has fast established herself as a heavyweight in roles like Egwene al’Vere in The Wheel Of Time, along with roles in Dora And The Lost City Of Gold and Aussie productions Mystery Road and Picnic At Hanging Rock.

Charlee Fraser is also in the running. (Credit: Getty)

