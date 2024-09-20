Jimmy Barnes unearths shattering family secrets in his new book

Beloved Aussie rock icon Jimmy Barnes has confirmed the release of his sixth book, Highways and Byways: Tall Tales And Short Stories From The Long Way Round.

The news comes as the Cold Chisel frontman has taken time off to recover from his recent health scare.

Taken down by “unbearable pain” in August, Jimmy had to cancel two months’ worth of shows as doctors urged him to undergo surgery on his hip.

Cold Chisel’s “The Big Five-O” tour will see them perform in every Australian state in October and November this year. (Image: Getty)

Leave it to Jimmy to not waste any time, sitting around. Instead, he used his time to pen another memoir.

In Highways and Byways, the singer shares stories about his life experiences, including a memorable 1970s Texas concert and discovering a ‘life-changing cassette tape’.

The must-read also ‘unearths shattering family secrets’ and ‘confronts his own mortality’.

On writing the book, Jimmy said, “I started writing in 2016 to share my story and make sense of things.

“I can hardly believe I’m now publishing my sixth book. Each memory that resurfaces helps me learn and grow, shining a light on the darker times in my life.”

For Australia’s biggest Jimmy Barnes fans, here’s every book the rock legend has published, with info on where to buy.

JIMMY BARNES MUST-READ BOOKS

01 Highways and Byways: Tall Tales And Short Stories From The Long Way Round $45 from Dymocks From larger-than-life adventures to vivid and poignant tales of the imagination, Highways and Byways is a collection of stories taking readers on an enthralling tour (complete with the odd detour) through the raucous, well-lived life of one of this country’s most successful and beloved artists. Shop Now

02 Killing Time $21.56 from Amazon Au Described as ‘outrageous, witty, warm and wise’, Killing Time shares more than forty yarns, reflecting an epic life. From an encounter with a soul legend in Memphis, a night in a haunted studio in upstate New York and a doomed haircut in Thailand to a madcap misunderstanding in a Japanese ski resort, a family feud on a remote coral atoll and an all-too-revealing appearance for a Sydney charity, it’s all here. Shop Now

03 Where the River Bends $29.99 from Amazon Au This recipe book, written by Jimmy and his wife Jane, invites readers into their kitchen to share heart-warming stories and favourite dishes. Inspired by the food they love and the legendary feasts they host for family and friends, there’s more than 70 delicious recipes, personal photos and never-before-heard stories in this bad boy. Shop Now

04 Working Class Man $21.56 from Amazon Au The sequel to Jimmy’s number-one bestseller Working Class Boy, this book serves as an honest reflection on success, fame and addiction. Jimmy bares all, sharing how he used the fuel of his childhood trauma to ignite and propel Australia’s greatest rock’n’roll story with Cold Chisel. Shop Now

05 Working Class Boy $21.56 from Amazon Au Long before Cold Chisel and Barnesy, there was the true story of James Dixon Swan – a working class boy whose family made the journey from Scotland to Australia in search of a better life. Working Class Boy is a powerful reflection on a traumatic and violent childhood, which fuelled the excess and recklessness that would define, but almost destroy, the rock’n’roll legend. Shop Now

06 Say It Loud $58 from Amazon Au Here, you get Jimmy Barnes‘ own take on his childhood, his family and his search for spirituality. You also get reflections on his life with Cold Chisel and the solo years; his musical influences; and his performances on and off stage. Shop Now