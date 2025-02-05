When a sociopath is shrouded by impeccable fashion and seduction, all the while pulling off a major con, it’s impossible to look away – which is most likely why A Simple Favor became such a global success in 2018.

Starring Blake Lively as the mysterious con-artist Emily Nelson with a dark history, meanwhile, Anna Kendrick as the widowed mother and seemingly innocent Stephanie Smothers.

A Simple Favor movie was based on the fictional novel by Darcey Bell, likened to Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. The novel’s success naturally translated to success on screen.

The first film also heavily influenced the fashion industry as people became obsessed with Emily’s traditionally masculine outfits like pinstriped suits, accessorised with feminine pieces like Christian Louboutin heels and Victorian-era jewellery. Who could forget that scene of Emily stepping out of her black 911 Targa Porsche in the rain!

In February 2025, a sequel was confirmed titled Another Simple Favor and would air in May with Paul Feig returning as director and producer.

When does Another Simple Favor release?

Another Simple Favor will be released on Prime Video May 1, 2025, in Australia and around the globe.

However, the sequel will first premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals on March 7, 2025, for its Opening Night Film Premiere segment.

What is the plot for Another Simple Favor?

Unlike the first movie, Another Simple Favor won’t be based on a novel considering no second book was written.

Prime Video has teased the second A Simple Favor film will see Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson will reunite in Capri, Italy for the latter’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman – did we expect anything less from Emily?

It wouldn’t be a thriller without a little murder and betrayal under the guise of glamorous guests and ceremonies.

Who is the cast for Another Simple Favour?

Returning to their characters as Stephanie and Emily are Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively respectively, plus Henry Golding as Emily’s ex-husband and Stephanie’s fling, Sean Townsend.

Joining them in the film is Michele Morrone, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell and Alison Janney.

Where to watch A Simple Favor in Australia:

As previously mentioned, Another Simple Favor will air on Prime Video in Australia.

However, A Simple Favor is available for renting or purchase on Prime Video, and is available for streaming on Stan.

Subscribe to Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

What happened in A Simple Favor?

A Simple Favor opens to widowed and mummy blogger, Stephanie, who takes on the companionship of Emily, a mysterious and seductive con-artist. Upon Emily’s sudden disappearance, Stephanie seeks to unravel the dark secrets of her past.

