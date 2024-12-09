Where to buy your Christmas dinner sets and serving ware

Having a festive tablescape is part of the fun for Christmas Day, with decorative dinner sets and serving ware, it just adds to the joy of the day.

Create a theme for your day with vibrant reds and greens, or opt for a more luxurious feel with golds and neutral tones.

We have collated some of our favourite dinner sets and servingware for you to shop for Christmas 2024.

(Credit: David Jones) 01 Nutcracker Holly New Bone China Side Plate from $14.95 at David Jones Bring some festive cheer to your Christmas table this year with the Nutcracker Christmas dining range. These side plates are 19cm and feature a red nutcracker. This plate is part of a collection. Key features: Made from new bone china

Designed in Australia

Hand wash only SHOP NOW

02 In The Roundhouse Mixed Seafood Platter from $50 at David Jones The perfect entertaining platter for the festive season, the mixed seafood platter is a great addition to your tablescape. With colourful crustaceans on the platter, it adds a fun touch to a table. Key features: Dishwasher, microwave and food safe

25cm wide

Created in collaboration with Daimon Downey SHOP NOW

03 Heritage Laguiole Sophistique 24pc Cutlery Set from $109.95 at Myer The perfect cutlery set with a hint of gold to spruce up your dining table this Christmas. The set adds a touch of luxury and is a much needed accessory! Key features: 24-piece set

Ivory look handles

Coordinates available SHOP NOW

04 Printed Star Runner from $29.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table Add Christmas cheer to every aspect of your table decor with this cotton table runner. The runner can also be used all year round for fun occasions! Key features: 50 x 180cm

Silver with red stars

Cotton SHOP NOW

05 Nordic Dining Set from $29.99-24.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table Coordinate your whole dining set from your bowls to your cake stand, the nordic dining set is a fun nod to the winter wonderland Christmas’ occurring over the other side of the world Key features: Nordic Forest Cake Stand – White/Earth Tone: 28 x 28 x 9 cm

Nordic Forest Serving Bowl – White/Earth Tone: 23.6 x 23.6 x 5.8 cm

Nordic Forest Cheese Board – White/Earth Tone: 27 x 16 x 1.5 cm SHOP NOW

(Credit: David Jones) 06 Christmas Tales Tumbler Snowman from $29.95 at David Jones These fun snowman tumblers are perfect for a fun addition to the Christmas table. Hand-made, these cute glasses add a great touch to your festivities. Key features: Height 8cm

Hand-made

Dishwasher safe SHOP NOW

(Credit: Adairs) 07 Christmas Striped Mango Salad Servers from $39.99 at Adairs Perfect to dress up the table with a candy cane-themed stripe, these servers are great for all those Christmas day salads! Key features: Mango wood

30cm x 7.5cm

Designed in-house SHOP NOW

