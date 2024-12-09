Where to buy your Christmas dinner sets and serving ware

Having a festive tablescape is part of the fun for Christmas Day, with decorative dinner sets and serving ware, it just adds to the joy of the day.
Create a theme for your day with vibrant reds and greens, or opt for a more luxurious feel with golds and neutral tones.
We have collated some of our favourite dinner sets and servingware for you to shop for Christmas 2024.
01
Nutcracker Holly New Bone China Side Plate
from $14.95 at David Jones
Bring some festive cheer to your Christmas table this year with the Nutcracker Christmas dining range. These side plates are 19cm and feature a red nutcracker. This plate is part of a collection.
Key features:
- Made from new bone china
- Designed in Australia
- Hand wash only
02
In The Roundhouse Mixed Seafood Platter
from $50 at David Jones
The perfect entertaining platter for the festive season, the mixed seafood platter is a great addition to your tablescape. With colourful crustaceans on the platter, it adds a fun touch to a table.
Key features:
- Dishwasher, microwave and food safe
- 25cm wide
- Created in collaboration with Daimon Downey
03
Heritage Laguiole Sophistique 24pc Cutlery Set
from $109.95 at Myer
The perfect cutlery set with a hint of gold to spruce up your dining table this Christmas. The set adds a touch of luxury and is a much needed accessory!
Key features:
- 24-piece set
- Ivory look handles
- Coordinates available
04
Printed Star Runner
from $29.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table
Add Christmas cheer to every aspect of your table decor with this cotton table runner. The runner can also be used all year round for fun occasions!
Key features:
- 50 x 180cm
- Silver with red stars
- Cotton
05
Nordic Dining Set
from $29.99-24.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table
Coordinate your whole dining set from your bowls to your cake stand, the nordic dining set is a fun nod to the winter wonderland Christmas’ occurring over the other side of the world
Key features:
- Nordic Forest Cake Stand – White/Earth Tone: 28 x 28 x 9 cm
- Nordic Forest Serving Bowl – White/Earth Tone: 23.6 x 23.6 x 5.8 cm
- Nordic Forest Cheese Board – White/Earth Tone: 27 x 16 x 1.5 cm
06
Christmas Tales Tumbler Snowman
from $29.95 at David Jones
These fun snowman tumblers are perfect for a fun addition to the Christmas table. Hand-made, these cute glasses add a great touch to your festivities.
Key features:
- Height 8cm
- Hand-made
- Dishwasher safe
07
Christmas Striped Mango Salad Servers
from $39.99 at Adairs
Perfect to dress up the table with a candy cane-themed stripe, these servers are great for all those Christmas day salads!
Key features:
- Mango wood
- 30cm x 7.5cm
- Designed in-house