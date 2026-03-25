Willow Stefanovic takes action as mum battles aggressive cancer

When Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn made the shock announcement that she was battling rare and aggressive cancer, their daughter Willow was quick to publicly voice her support.

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“Love you Mum, you are so strong and will get through this,” Willow – one of Cass and Karl’s three adult children – told her mother in a heartfelt Instagram comment.

Now, a month after Cass revealed her triple-negative occult breast cancer diagnosis, it seems Willow – who has been studying fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion since 2023 – has made a big move to be by her mum’s side as she undergoes gruelling chemotherapy treatment.

Cass Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic were married for 21 years. (Credit: Getty)

A source tells Woman’s Day that Willow arrived back in Australia, in time to spend her 21st birthday with family.

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“Cass and Willow were actually planning a driving holiday around the UK when Cass learned of her cancer diagnosis,” the insider explains.

“With the help of both Karl and Cass, Willow made the decision that instead she would fly home and spend quality time with her mum.”

While Cass is Willow’s priority, she’s been keen to spend time with her brothers Jackson, 26, and River, 19, and has also reportedly caught up with her dad – who split with Cass after 21 years of marriage almost a decade ago.

Willow Stefanovic is rallying behind her mum. (Credit: Instagram/.willowstefanovic)

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Indeed, despite her parents’ bitter divorce, Willow has always managed to have a strong relationship with both her parents, the source explains. And when Willow’s plan to come home to support her mum hit a snag, it’s understood Karl pulled some strings to help out.

“With the current conflict in the Middle East it was touch-and-go there for a while if she could even get a flight, but Karl apparently stepped in and made it all happen,” the insider tells Woman’s Day, adding that Willow’s 21st celebrations were “very low key” and involved a quiet family dinner at a local restaurant.

How long she will stay in Australia, however, remains to be seen – given that she happily lives in London with her Argentinian boyfriend Genaro Abdala and has impressed her university tutors with her raw fashion talent.

“There’s every likelihood Willow won’t ever come home – she is embedded in an exciting life in London where the opportunities both there and in Europe are far more exciting for someone who has a degree in fashion journalism,” the source explains.

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“That said, the industry is on its knees so Willow may have to pivot and find another way to excel in such a niche market. But she’s one very driven young woman – and with her dad being who he is, maybe Karlos can work his magic because at the end of the day she is Karl’s first born daughter and he would do anything for her.”

Cass revealed her diagnosis in February. (Credit: Instagram/cassthorburn)

Whatever the future holds, the insider says all three of the Stefanovic children are “rallying around their mum” as she continues her cancer journey.

Cass, meanwhile, has made it clear she’s “not interested in hiding” as she undergoes treatment.

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“I’m not walking a path that’s not well travelled by many women before me, and I will not be the last,” the journalist and author previously shared.

“It may have flipped my world in days, but there’s no ‘why me’. There’s no poor me here, just a desire to stop this in its tracks. I don’t need this freeloader.”

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