Meet Scarlett Johansson’s husband, actor and comedian Colin Jost

Actress Scarlett Johansson and her actor and comedian husband, Colin Jost have quite the love story.

Having met each other in 2006, eleven years before the pair started dating they have now welcomed a son, Cosmo, and co-parent Rose from Scarlett’s previous marriage.

From their first meet at Saturday Night Live to their life now as a family of four, we have put together everything to know.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS COLIN JOST?

Known for his role as a staff writer for the NBC comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2005, Colin is a writer, actor and comedian.

The 42-year-old has also starred in Tom and Jerry in 2021 and How To Be Single in 2016.

Since welcoming their first child together in August 2021, Colin has also taken on co-parenting Scarlett’s first child Rose, who she had with then-husband Romain Dauraic.

Before tying the knot to Scarlett in 2020, Colin had said that humour was the most important thing in his life.

In his memoir released in July 2020, just before his marriage, he wrote, “I’ve even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’” he wrote. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”

Scarlett and Colin at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND COLIN JOST

The pair first met in 2003, years before their relationship developed.

In 2017, Colin shared, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Colin revealed. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

After keeping their relationship initially lowkey, they made their first debut on the red carpet in 2017.

Following on in 2019, they announced their engagement, with Scarlett sporting an impressive 11-carat engagement ring, estimated to be worth a whopping $710,000.

Scarlett appeared on SNL for the sixth time in December that same year, sharing, “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

Whilst the pair celebrated an intimate ceremony during COVID-19, Meal on Wheels America shared the news, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

(Credit: Getty)

COLIN JOST FAMILY

After marrying actress Scarlett in an intimate ceremony in 2020, the pair welcomed their first baby together in August 2021.

Sharing to Instagram, Colin wrote, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

His caption showed his comedic nature, hashtagging, #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld.

A few months later the pair appeared on the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, with Scarlett telling Entertainment Tonight, “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.'”

The pair are very private with their son and daughter Rose.

