I’m A Celebrity’s Rebekah Elmaloglou reveals she’s related to an Oscar-winning acting icon

For fans of Aussie television, Rebekah Elmaloglou is an icon.

Ever since her breakout role as Sophie Simpson on Home and Away at just 17, Rebekah has built an impressively varied career — spanning film, theatre and television, with credits including The Sum of Us and long-running series like Neighbours. And while she’s very much carved out her own lane in the industry, Rebekah recently revealed to TV WEEK that she has a very famous, Oscar-winning relative.

“Judi Dench is my mum’s cousin,” Rebekah revealed.

Rebekah Elmaloglou is currently on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Judi Dench is widely known as one of the UK’s most acclaimed actresses. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“I’m quite close to Finty, her daughter,” the I’m A Celeb star continued.

“When I was in England once, doing publicity for Neighbours with Stefan Dennis [who played husband Paul], we went on Pointless, Judi’s favourite show.

“Stefan and I were just hopeless. All I could think was: ‘Oh my God, Judi’s going to be watching this, so annoyed that her little Australian cousin is so useless’.”

Dame Judi Dench, 91, is an acclaimed English actress whose seven-decade career has earned her a smorgasbord of accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

She first rose to prominence on the British theatre circuit in the 1970s, before becoming a bona fide film star by the late 1980s. In 1988, Judi was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II for her outstanding services to acting and drama, receiving the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Some of her most iconic roles include M in the James Bond films, Queen Victoria in Mrs Brown (1997), Barbara Covett in Notes on a Scandal (2006) and Evelyn Greenslade in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, to name just a few.

While the now-retired actress is widely celebrated for her extraordinary body of work, she is also a deeply beloved figure, particularly in the UK.

This week, Rebekah was revealed as one of the celebrates in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2026 jungle.

So far, she’s been a hoot in the jungle, forming a beautiful friendship with fellow camp mate Luke Bateman and being exiled to the Elephant Graveyard with Gary Sweet and Cyrell Paule.

