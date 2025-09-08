‘Pushed’ to his death? Elvis bombshell engulfs Presley family

Just weeks after denying explosive claims that she “pulled the plug” on her own daughter Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley is facing more wild allegations in court that she “pushed” her ex-husband Elvis to an early grave.

In an amended $76 million lawsuit brought by her former business partners, Priscilla has been accused of placing “undue [financial] pressure” on rock icon Elvis in 1977, “pushing him to his death” from a heart attack that August at just 42 – an accusation her lawyer has labelled “absurd and ridiculous”.

Priscilla’s former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are suing her for fraud and breach of contract and claim Priscilla – who was married to the rock n’ roll legend for six years before their divorce in 1973 – “knew she was entitled to inherit nothing from Elvis”.

“Despite enriching herself and extorting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed a lien on Graceland on or around April 29, 1977, in the amount of $494,024.49,” Kruse and Fialko claim.

Priscilla Presley has faced accusations in an amended lawsuit. (Credit: Getty)

The battle over the singer’s iconic Graceland estate has been raging for decades since his death.

Priscilla’s fractured relationship with her granddaughter Riley Keough, 36, has also been exposed in court, through a pained letter she wrote shortly after losing her mother, Lisa Marie, in 2023.

According to the filing, Riley – who is the sole trustee of the family estate – expressed her anguish over her grandmother’s legal attempts to gain control of the trust.

“Unfortunately Nona as you are taking me to court I am being forced to defend my mother’s wishes legally and publicly which would not have been my choice,” Riley wrote, according to the filing.

Riley has also been dragged into the lawsuit, with new claims being made. (Credit: Getty)

“It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother’s broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court.”

The actress goes on to say she “often advocated” for Priscilla and “protected” her from Lisa Marie’s plans to sue her, only to be left devastated by her grandmother’s actions.

“I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking,” Riley said.

Priscilla’s lawyer Marty Singer has hit back at the “absurd and ridiculous” claims, likening them to conspiracy theories.

“Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada,” he said in a statement to People.

New claims have been made about the death of Elvis Presley. (Credit: Getty)

“Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality. This lawsuit concerns Ms Presley’s claims against Ms Kruse (and her co-conspirators) in which she alleges that Ms Kruse engaged in a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms Presley’s finances for her own benefit.

“Ms Kruse’s allegations are absurd and despicable, but unfortunately, are not surprising. Ms Presley looks forward to holding Ms Kruse and her co-conspirators liable for their wrongful acts.”

Jordan Matthews, representing Kruse and Fialko, in turn had a response to Singer’s remarks.

“Apparently, Ms Presley’s defense is to list off nonsense hyperbolic statements that have no substance,” the lawyer said.

“The documents are in black and white and speak volumes. To date, Ms Presley has presented zero evidence in support of her salacious claims, and we intend to hold her accountable for her reckless behaviour.”

