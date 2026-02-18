Meet the millionaire businessman romantically pursuing Nicole Kidman!

Following her split from country music star Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is said to be catching the attention of a high-powered figure from the corporate world.
The Oscar-winning actress, 58, is reportedly being romantically pursued by American businessman Paul Salem, 62.
While the pair are not dating, sources suggest Paul has expressed interest in getting to know the Hollywood star better.
According to insiders, Nicole and Paul move within similar social circles and have crossed paths on at least two occasions in group settings. However, they have yet to spend any time together privately.
Those close to the actress maintain that she remains single and is not actively seeking a new relationship at this time.
WHO IS PAUL SALEM?
Paul currently serves as Chairman of the Board at MGM Resorts International, a role he assumed in 2020 after joining the company’s board two years earlier.
Prior to that, he spent nearly 30 years at Providence Equity Partners, helping oversee investments across a portfolio reportedly valued at around $50 billion.
Beyond his corporate resumé, Paul also has ties to the sports world as one of the owners of the Worcester Red Sox. Academically, he earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.
Paul finalised his own divorce from Navyn Salem in 2021. The former couple share four daughters together.
The news of his reported interest in Nicole comes just months after her separation from Keith, 58. The former couple ended their 19-year marriage last September and finalised their divorce in January. They share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
For now, it appears any potential romance remains purely speculative. But with mutual friends and overlapping circles, insiders suggest it may only be a matter of time before the actress and the businessman find themselves in the same room again!