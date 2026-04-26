Holly Valance has fallen for her bodyguard!

Look away now Nick Candy – Holly Valance has moved on and into the arms of her hunky bodyguard.

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Just 10 months after her split from her billionaire husband, the former Neighbours star has been spotted kissing ex-miltary man Grant Gale – a 34-year-old Welsh native and former soldier who Nick once employed to look after Holly, 42, and their two daughters.

“Of course there are concerns she’s rebounding, but Holly’s number one focus is her girls and Grant’s been 100 per cent respectful of that,” says a source of the pair who were seen out on a date in London’s Chelsea last week.

“Grant knows Holly’s a package deal, having already protected the family. He’s a very likeable guy with a funny sense of humour – Holly’s smitten.”

She was married to her billionaire ex, Nick Candy, for 13 years. (Image: Getty)

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DEMANDNG LIFESTYLE

Holly, who is best known for playing Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully on the long running Aussie soap, first split from Nick last July after 13 years of marriage.

While details of their divorce were scarce, a friend of the couple revealed the two had been going through a rough time.

“The joint parenting of their two amazing daughters remains their top priority. They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance,” the source revealed.

“This is a family matter, and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully. Privacy is obviously very important for them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

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After the split, divorce law experts also revealed that Holly could secure a portion of her exes’ $2.93 billion fortune thanks to a prenuptual agreement inked before they married in 2012.

“When we do prenups in Australia, we trend to take into account all future circumstances,” Fran Edwards, a founding partner of Edwards Moloney, told the Daily Telegraph.

“They would generally try to take into account the growth in assets – in our jurisdiction the document would also generally take into account any future needs including spouse maintenance.”





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