Elle Macpherson, Australian model, businesswoman and actress has recently taken to the literary world, with the release of her memoir, Elle.
In the book, the Aussie beauty and ‘go-getter’ dished on her extraordinary life journey, from challenges to successes, and her life as a mother.
The supermodel has a strong connection with both of her sons who she shares with her ex-partner, Arpa Busson.
Here’s everything to know about Elle Macpherson’s children.
01
Elle and her first-born, Flynn
Born in 1998 in New York, Flynn Busson is Elle’s first child with ex-partner, Arpad Busson. Flynn has followed in his mum’s footsteps, modelling and attending events together. He has also become a licensed pilot.
The duo have been photographed numerous times at events together, and have featured with Cy on Vogue Australia and Elle France.
02
Flynn and Elle in 2004 in Sydney
The two have been the best of friends for years, with Flynn taking to Instagram in 2017 with the caption, “Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Love you mumma.”
03
The duo attended the ‘green’ carpet in Milan
From Flynn’s Instagram, he lives quite the traveller life like his Mum, from St Tropez to the snow in Aspen, Colorado, he is definitely a jet setter.
In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, where the boys featured on the cover, Flynn – who reportedly spends his time between London, New York and Miami – spoke highly of his mother: “I know everyone says that about their mum, but it really is true. My mother has always been so incredibly devoted to me and my brother.”
04
Elle’s baby, Cy Busson
Following in his older brother and mother’s footsteps, Cy has become quite the model, having already appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 21. Born Aurelius Cy Busson in 2003 in London to Elle and Arpad, he too has attended events and wowed the camera with his famous Mum alongside him.
05
Elle and Cy at Dior’s “Crucero Collection” in Seville
Attending a private business school in Massachusetts, Cy is already on his way to being a model, signing with Next Model Management and appearing on an Instyle Hungarian issue, Glamour Man’s Russia and online in Vanity Teen.
Like his brother, Cy also seems to be learning to fly, as he has taken to his Instagram with a dedicated highlight reel.
06
Elle and her sons on the cover of Vogue
The family clearly have incredible genes, appearing on the cover of Vogue Australia in 2019 where Elle and her sons had their first family fashion shoot.
When asked for shoots in the past, Elle had always said no. But when talking to Vogue in their interview she said, “We kept the children out of the public eye. It was a decision that their dad and I made. We didn’t think it necessary for them to be recognisable in public. Of course,” she sighs, “you can’t stop paparazzi.”
Their gene pool is definitely winning and we cannot wait to see what the boys have in store for their future if they are anything like their Mum!