Dolly Parton turns 80: “I feel like the luckiest girl ever!”

Dolly Parton has been a stalwart of country music during a career spanning almost six decades, 50 studio albums and countless accolades.

And as she marks her milestone 80th birthday on January 19, she has no plans to slow down.

“I like to be busy. I like to work as much as I can. But I’m lucky to be able to do what I do,” the Jolene hitmaker says.

“People keep asking me if I will ever retire. Will I retire at 80? The answer is no because I still love what I do. I still have dreams I want to make happen if I can. And like I always say, I need the money because it costs a lot to look this cheap. That ain’t no joke [laughs].”

In an all-encompassing new interview with Woman’s Day, the icon opens up about her gratitude at turning 80, spilling all in her latest memoir, and about the loss of her beloved husband Carl Thomas Dean in March last year.

Longtime pal Kenny Rogers inducted Dolly into the Country Music Hall of Fame 1999. (Image: Supplied)

How do you feel about turning 80?

I feel good. I think it’s more of a big deal for other people because I don’t really think about my age.

Age is just a number, as they say. I’m going to be 80 but I don’t feel 80.

I honestly don’t feel much different to when I was 40. But I do feel grateful.

You reflect on many of those years in your fourth memoir, Dolly Parton: Star Of The Show – My Life On Stage. What can you tell us about it?

This one is very special to me. It’s really about my journey as a live performer and my life on the road, doing what I love to do.

It’s about the special connection I have with all the fans out there and it’s a book full of personal stories.

Is it easy to share all those personal moments?

I enjoy it.

Yes, sometimes it’s hard to think back at some of the moments I shared with Carl… but it also makes me happy to share some of those moments and special memories.

Dolly and Carl were married for nearly 60 years. (Image: Instagram)

Are there moments you particularly like reliving?

I try not to think too much about the hard times but there have been so many good times.

I love looking back on my 30s and remembering how good it felt to be at that point in my life and career.

Has all that success come at a cost?

Sure. I have had to work hard.

I have spent a long time on the road so there were times that I maybe missed out… But I don’t have any regrets.

The sacrifice has been worth it because I got to make my dreams come true.

Dolly: A True Original Musical is opening on Broadway this year. What made you want to turn your life into a show?

It’s something I have always thought about doing.

Growing up, it was my dream to be a star, to write songs and for people to love them… I thought it was about time to put my story on stage myself instead of waiting for someone else to go do it when I’m gone.

Dolly starred as Doralee in the hit 1980 flick, 9 To 5. (Image: Alamy)

Fans are still desperate to see you in a 9 To 5 sequel…

It looks like a sequel might happen but I don’t think I’m going to be in it.

I love that movie and we did talk about doing a sequel for many years, but it just wasn’t right.

I know there is a script and it’s with Jennifer Aniston, who I love, but I don’t know if any of [the original cast] will be involved.

How have you stayed so down to earth?

That’s just who I am.

I have never been someone who has allowed success to go to my head. I was raised to be humble and to be grateful for everything.

Growing up in the Smoky Mountains [in Tennessee], I used to dream of what the future might bring and what was out there for me.

I am still living that dream but I have never taken it for granted. I feel like the luckiest girl ever.

What is it like to be regarded as a global icon?

I don’t know. I don’t see myself like that at all. I mean, I’m thankful that anyone would think of me like that but, more than anything,

I’m just happy to be me, to still be doing what I love and that people seem to enjoy it.

