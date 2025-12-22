Former Home and Away star reveals secret baby news: ‘Slice of heaven’

For four years she was a regular on Aussie TV screens, playing Sasha Bezmel on Home and Away. Now, more than a decade after actress Demi Harman appeared in her final episode of the hit Channel 7 show, she is embracing another new chapter – as a mum of two!

The star – who moved to Hollywood after leaving Home and Away and went on to find love there – has quietly welcomed a baby girl.

“Meet Florence Mae Brooks,” Demi shared to Instagram from Los Angeles on December 17. “She arrived early measuring 21.5 inches long and weighing 9lbs10.2oz. “She’s sleepy, sassy and everything we wanted in our girl. Can’t imagine the world without this slice of heaven!”

Demi announced the arrival of baby Florence. (Credit: Instagram/demharm)

Certainly, Demi’s life looks a little different than it did in her Home and Away days.

Back when she was an integral part of Summer Bay, she dated co-costar Alec Snow, who played her on-screen love interest.

“[We] dated on the show for ten months before we got together. I was working against it and he was working for it. I never wanted to date anyone at work,” Demi told the Kyle and Jackie O Show in a 2015 interview.

“I was like: ‘I don’t want to be that girl on Home And Away that dates her [on-screen] boyfriend.”

Demi Harman on Home and Away and with ex-boyfriend and co-star Alec Snow. (Credit: Channel 7/Getty)

The pair would end up splitting in 2017, after Demi moved to the US to pursue her acting career.

In February 2018, she began dating Andrew Brooks, an assistant producer on Modern Family.

“It’s a whole new ball game in terms of acting. I have high hopes and it’s just a matter of time,” Demi later told New Idea of the challenges of breaking into Hollywood.

“It’s hard but it’s all worth it, and it’s exciting because my career can go from nothing to everything very quickly.”

Demi went on to marry Andrew Brooks. (Credit: Instagram/demharm)

While Demi has secured roles on Modern Family, Celebrity Splash, Winners & Losers and Better Homes & Gardens since her Home and Away days, she now appears to live a more low-key life.

The 32-year-old’s Instagram page is proudly filled with happy family snaps, showing her on outings with her son, Beau – who was born in 2023 – and Andrew, whom she married in 2022.

Indeed, Demi kept news of her second pregnancy secret from fans until she was 18 weeks along.

Finally revealing the gender of her unborn baby in a video, the star lip-synced to a viral moment from the US version of Love Island, where contestant Huda revealed she was the mum of a little girl – a “secret” she had been keeping from her love interest Jeremiah.

Demi kept her baby news secret for fans for many weeks. (Credit: Instagram/demharm)

With news Demi’s own secret baby had arrived, her former co-stars flocked to offer their heartfelt congratulations.

“Hello Florence. Much love to all,” Home and Away star Georgie Parker wrote, while Lynne McGranger who recently left the show added a series of love heart emojis.

