“I dumped Russell Crowe!”: Danielle Spencer’s shock tell-all

Danielle Spencer has opened up about her guilt over her split from Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, revealing she was behind the breakdown of their marriage.

The musician, 56, told Something To Talk About that she feels “a sense of guilt” about their separation in 2012.

“Me kind of breaking up the family – and it felt very much like I was driving that – so I had to deal with my almost sense of guilt that I was fracturing the family.

“Obviously I did it for a number of reasons and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think it needed to happen,” she said.

She also revealed it wasn’t always easy co-parenting their kids Charlie, 21, and Tennyson, 19, despite the good place they’re in now.

Danielle and Russell separated in 2012 and were divorced in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

NEVER MARRYING AGAIN

Danielle and Russell first met in 1989 while filming The Crossing, and began and an on-and-off again romance as his career took off.

The pair tied the knot in 2003, and had their first son Charlie that same year. Three years later their second child together, Tennyson, was born.

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Russell previously said his demanding career took a toll on his relationship with Danielle.

“It’s one of the reasons I separated, really,” he previously said. “It’s because my job requires constant travel.”

The couple separated in October 2012 and were officially divorced in 2018 – and have remained good friends while raising their sons together.

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended… We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family,” Danielle told Stellar in 2020.

While Russell and Danielle have both moved on in new relationships, and he even admitted he wouldn’t be tying the knot ever again.

“My life is so joyous and happy at the moment,” Russell told 60 Minutes. “Why would I ruin that with a wedding? Why would I go through that?”

