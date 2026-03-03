Pink seen “reading documents on a computer” amid shock marriage rumours

As rumours swirl that her marriage is on the rocks, Pink has relocated to New York City – almost 2000km away from husband Carey Hart.

While the former professional motorcross racer, 50, is in Daytona Beach, Florida, the singer and their two children – Willow, 14, and Jameson, nine – are currently residing in the Big Apple as she pursues a potential new career.

According to reports, the star will soon be announced as the permanent replacement for Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show. She’s currently stepping into the role for the week – to the delight of fans everywhere.

Pink has relocated to New York City with her kids – and without husband Carey Hart – as it’s expected she will permanently replace Kelly Clarkson on her talk show. (Credit: Instagram)

A telling move

Page Six reports that Pink – who lives on a vineyard in California’s Central Coast – spent “a lot of time” in Manhattan over the summer, ahead of the move.

“I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of [her] team,” an inside source told the outlet. “She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer.”

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Pink’s guest hosting gig is an “audition” to take over from Kelly when she vacates her show later this year.

“Pink really wants it,” the source said. “She has a million ideas that she’s been pitching the show’s producers.”

“Dropping in for the week!” she captioned this fun pic from the set, along with a winky face emoji. (Credit: Instagram)

On a career high

On March 2, the 46-year-old was joined by her daughter Willow for a stirring duet of Hopeless War from Broadway play The Outsiders.

Kelly herself wows audiences with her regular “Kellyoke” performances.

In more exciting news for the star, she was announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on February 25.

“How is this possible?!” she posted on Instagram as she recovered from the news! “Look what we did together, y’all!!

“I never ever fit neatly into a box. That was kind of the whole point. This nomination isn’t mine; it’s ours.

“It’s for every one of us who ever felt like an outsider or underdog and found something in this music that made them feel less alone.”

The singer “learnt the ropes” of hosting alongside Kerri Kenney-Silver prior to her guest-host gig. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Split rumours surface

Just two days later, Pink slammed reports that she and Carey had separated after 20 years of marriage.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” she said in a video shared to Instagram.

“Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or, do you wanna talk about some real news?”

The star, real name Alecia Moore, called it “fake news” as she insisted it was “not true”.

Of course, the couple’s marriage has weathered its share of storms over the years.

This includes a year-long separation in 2008, just two years into their marriage.

A source told the Daily Mail the pair are “always on the cusp of breaking up or head over heels in love” – and that split rumours could well prove to be true.

Rumours continue to swirl that Pink and Carey have separated after 20 years of marriage. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“They fight for their relationship because they are soulmates,” they said, adding that even their “close friends” had “assumed they had split” after not seeing them together “in a while”.

While they said they are currently “together”, they added “who knows for how long?”

“They are stubborn and want their own way. For 20 years, it has been the same thing. It’s what makes them tick.

“No-one would be surprised if they break up tomorrow and continue the cycle. They are a very unique couple, and most definitely a surprise a minute.”

