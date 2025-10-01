The worrying reason Pink has stopped wearing her wedding ring

On their 19th wedding anniversary in January, singer Pink tellingly said of husband Carey Hart, “You have loved me, hated me and loved me again.”

Advertisement

And now fans are worried that the couple, who famously split twice before, in 2003 and in 2008, might have hit a rocky patch once more with the singer pictured recently in New York without her wedding ring or husband.

Pink was spotted in New York without her wedding ring. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Pink has been pouring her attention into her daughter Willow’s singing career and Carey is nowhere to be seen,” says a worried source. “It’s not like her not to wear her wedding ring but they’ve split before and always found a way back to one another.”

After meeting while in their twenties at the Summer X Games in 2001, Pink and Carey dated for a few years before they officially tied the knot in 2006.

Advertisement

Then they separated and filed for divorce in 2008 after just two years of marriage. But the pair reconciled in 2009 after working to rebuild their relationship, and the couple have since welcomed two kids – a 14-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and a 8-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart.

The couple celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary next January. (Credit: Media Mode)

A few weeks ago, Carey paid tribute to Pink on her birthday on his Instagram page.

“Very proud of the woman you have grown into over the last 24 years I have know you. Amazing mother, performer, wife, friend, business woman, philanthropist, role model, all around amazing human being. You are like a fine wine,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.