The worrying reason Pink has stopped wearing her wedding ring

Pink and her husband haven't been seen together for a while
A smiling woman with an inset of the same woman with a man.
The couple have been very open about their relationship struggles.
On their 19th wedding anniversary in January, singer Pink tellingly said of husband Carey Hart, “You have loved me, hated me and loved me again.”

And now fans are worried that the couple, who famously split twice before, in 2003 and in 2008, might have hit a rocky patch once more with the singer pictured recently in New York without her wedding ring or husband.

A woman walks along a street.
Pink was spotted in New York without her wedding ring. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Pink has been pouring her attention into her daughter Willow’s singing career and Carey is nowhere to be seen,” says a worried source. “It’s not like her not to wear her wedding ring but they’ve split before and always found a way back to one another.”

After meeting while in their twenties at the Summer X Games in 2001, Pink and Carey dated for a few years before they officially tied the knot in 2006.

Then they separated and filed for divorce in 2008 after just two years of marriage. But the pair reconciled in 2009 after working to rebuild their relationship, and the couple have since welcomed two kids – a 14-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and a 8-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart.

A man and a woman walking.
The couple celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary next January. (Credit: Media Mode)

A few weeks ago, Carey paid tribute to Pink on her birthday on his Instagram page.

“Very proud of the woman you have grown into over the last 24 years I have know you. Amazing mother, performer, wife, friend, business woman, philanthropist, role model, all around amazing human being. You are like a fine wine,” he wrote.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

