Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek following his death

Michelle Williams has broken her silence following the death of Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek last month.
The star reflected on the passing of her good friend after accepting her Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Dying for Sex.
“I’m thinking about him and I’m thinking about his family constantly,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
“And I also just want to say, like, it’s been such an amazing thing as James’ friend and a friend of the family to see the response in the wake of his passing.”
The 45-year-old went on to thank everyone who has contributed to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help the actor’s wife, Kimberly, and their six young children.
“I just really want to say thank you to each and every person who contributed to sustaining their lives and their children’s lives,” she said.
“It’s an incredibly meaningful thing to witness.”
His legacy lives on
James sadly lost his battle with colorectal cancer on February 11, aged 48.
He went public with his diagnosis in August 2023.
At the time, he told People, “There’s a reason for optimism and I’m feeling good.”
The star became a household name for his portrayal of Dawson Leery in hit series Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons, from 1998 to 2003.
He was forced to auction off personal items from Dawson’s Creek and film Varsity Blues in recent months as his medical expenses began to mount.
In September 2025, his co-stars rallied around him, putting on the fundraising event Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion in New York City in collaboration with F— Cancer.
Sadly, James was too ill to attend and pulled out at the last minute, though he sent in a video message thanking everyone.
His gaunt and frail appearance, however, shocked many.
Tributes pour in
James’ death – announced by wife Kimberly on Instagram – was met with an outpouring of love and support from his peers.
Co-star Katie Holmes shared a handwritten note on social media in which she reflected on his “bravery, compassion, selflessness, strength”.
“To share space with your imagination is sacred – breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting each other’s hearts are safe in their expression…” she wrote.
“These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs – adventures of a unique youth.
“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it.”